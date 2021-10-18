Cork ladies football round-up: Glanmire move into IFC final; Bride reach senior semis

MOURNEABBEY and Bride Rovers qualified for the Cork LGFA senior football championship semi-finals at the weekend.

Shane Roynane’s Mourneabbey proved too strong for a brave Inch Rovers and ran out 4-18 to 2-7 winners last Sunday.

That result confirmed top spot in Group 1 for the senior championship favourites and a home semi-final. Leading 1-12 to 1-4 at the interval, a rampant Mourneabbey added three additional second-half goals to complete their third group victory in four outings.

“We were very happy with the performance all over the field against a good Inch team,” Ronayne commented.

“It was great to have Ciara O’Sullivan back from injury as well. The work rate from everyone on the team was excellent. We are delighted to be back in the county semi-finals which will be played in two weeks.”

Inch Rovers must now turn their attention to the upcoming senior B championship. Rovers toiled hard against Mourneabbey and had Angela Walsh (1-1), Annie Walsh (1-4), Sarah Harrington and Anne Marie O’Connor (0-1 each) on the scoreboard. Emma Cosgrove and Jess O’Shea also impressed.

Earlier in the week, Inch Rovers hosted Fermoy and won 5-13 to 3-7. On that occasion, Inch’s scorers included Annie Walsh (1-5), Angela Walsh (1-3), Anne Marie O’Connor (2-2), Lydia Williams (1-0), Noelle O’Donovan (0-3) and Ciara Irwin (0-2).

“We had a great 40-minute spell but tired late on, as expected, with some girls playing three championship games in five days and some playing three games in four (days),” Inch manager Noel O’Connor said.

“It was bound to take its toll. There is a collection of players out again at the weekend and doubling up shows great character but makes for tired bodies.”

Despite the loss, an improving Fermoy outscored their opponents 3-4 to 1-8 in the second half. Saoirse Moore (2-1), Caitlin Duffy (0-3), Eve Buckley (1-0), Aisling Hutchings (0-2) and Muireann O’Brien (0-1) were on target for a battling Fermoy.

The final Cork LGFA SFC Group1 fixture was completed on Sunday afternoon. Fermoy were on their travels once again, this time to Aghada, where they recorded a comprehensive 5-17 to 0-9 win.

Saoirse Moore (2-8), Aisling Hutchings (1-3), Aisling Daly (0-3), Abbie Scannell (1-0), Teresa Murphy (0-2), Aoife O’Sullivan and Isobel Pyne (0-1) helped secure Fermoy’s first championship victory of the campaign.

The senior championship’s Group 2 finished the previous weekend. Éire Óg topped the table thanks to three wins out of their three county championship fixtures. The Ovens club will face Bride Rovers in the last four and start as favourites on their home ground. Kinsale’s reward for reaching a first senior A semi-final is a daunting trip to Mourneabbey.

IFC

The 2021 Cork LGFA intermediate football championship semi-finals took place last weekend. Glanmire overcame Rosscarbery 3-7 to 2-4 in the Pike, Sallybrook. In the second last-four matchup, Araglen Desmonds Buí and Valley Rovers will have to do it all over again following a 1-10 to 1-10 draw.

Glanmire finished runners-up in the 2020 IFC but reached their second consecutive final thanks to a gutsy display at home to Rosscarbery. The home team led 1-3 to 1-2 at the conclusion of an even opening half. Ross got the upper hand in the second period and drew level, 1-6 to 2-3, with 15 minutes to go.

Two goals in two minutes from Ally McCarthy and Niamh McAllen helped Glanmire end the West Cork club’s resistance and run out 3-7 to 2-4 winners. Abbie O’Mahony, Kayla O’Connor, Olivia McAllen, Ellen Murphy and Lucy Cashman were the pick of Glanmire’s best players.

Last year’s junior A champions, Valley Rovers, travelled to North Cork and fought back from a 1-6 to 0-5 half-time deficit before edging in front 1-9 to 1-8 at the final water break. It was Araglen Desmonds Buí’s turn to stage their own fightback and the two teams had to settle for a 1-10 to 1-10 draw and subsequent replay.

Michelle O’Regan (0-5), Cork seniors Daire Kiely (1-1) and Eimear Kiely (0-2), and Laoise Collins (0-2) were on Valley Rovers’ scoresheet in a semi-final Julie Dennehy (0-6, 0-3 frees), Kate Dennehy (0-4) and Claire O’Connor (1-0) scored for Araglen Desmonds Buí.