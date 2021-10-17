UCC Demons coach Danny O'Mahony happy with win but tough tests lie ahead

UCC Demons 106 Waterford Vikings 53

THIS was a one-sided contest from the opening quarter as Demons had too much firepower for a young Waterford Vikings side in the Men’s Division 1 League clash at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The opening exchanges were sloppy as both teams made basic errors but Demons, with Tala Fam excelling, led 15-6 in the seventh minute.

As the quarter matured Demons basically took total control as they commanded a 25-8 lead entering the second quarter.

Kyle Hosford also looked sharp but the jury is still out on Demons American Andre Kennedy. The CV of Kennedy clearly suggested he ticked many boxes in his college career but Demons have some serious thinking to do about this player.

The Sunday’s Well club also have Spanish ace Fam and he looks in another league to his American teammate. Demons have Ulster University in the National Cup in two weeks and they will be under pressure if Kennedy’s performances don’t go to the next level sooner than later.

In the second quarter Demons coach, Danny O’Mahony could afford to use various rotations but it made little difference as this Waterford side were out of their depth.

Kevin Moynihan, UCC Demons. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Kevin Moynihan is back playing basketball after his GAA exploits with the Cork U20 hurlers and Na Piarsaigh and he will be a good addition to Demons when the opposition gets tougher.

In this period Demons basically went through the motions and it was no surprise they had a 28-point interval lead.

In the second half, there was little change as Demons ran out comfortable winners. Speaking after the game, coach Danny O’Mahony was pleased with the win.

“It was a good workout for the squad but in fairness, we will have harder games in the coming weeks starting next weekend’s game against Fr Mathew’s,” said Danny O’Mahony.

The Demons chief believes the southern conference hasn’t got the depth of teams that their counterparts have in the northern conference.

“Look I think there are many Americans and Europeans playing in the northern conference but I think we will know better in the coming weeks as the season matures.”

Stefan Manojovic, eyes the basket before scoring. Picture: Larry Cummins.

UCC DEMONS: J O’Leary, S Manojovic, S Carney, R Murphy, K Hosford, R Kennedy, D Lehane, T Fam, C Ryan, K Moynihan.

VIKINGS: D Kavanagh, A Malone, C O’Neill, J Kavanagh, D Miculescu, P O’Gorman, J Ely, D Sheehan, S Dunphy, O Oshiogwemoh.

Referees: Ger Daly (Cork), Maurice Thornhill (Cork).