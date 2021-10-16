Cork camogie: Seandún set the early pace against Sars to reach county final

Seandún 1-15 Sarsfields 0-11

DIVISIONAL side Seandún booked their place in the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship final after showing great determination to beat a Sarsfields side that knocked out holders Courceys in the last round.

Over the hour they were the more balanced and controlled the opening 30 minutes to lay the foundation for victory and a place in the decider against Inniscarra.

Sars, who were very jittery in that first 30 minutes, settled in the second half and got themselves back into the game by hurling with greater awareness. All credit to Seandún though, who stood up to the challenge to forge out a well-deserved win with Cork star Amy O'Connor's first-half goal proving vital.

Referee Diarmuid Kirwin allowed the game flow as points from Nicole Crean, Kaitlin Hickey and Hayley Ryan opened up a three-point lead inside 10 minutes. With their defence strong, Seandún held a tight rein on the Sarsfields attack until a Ciara Irwin free got them off the mark.

Then a superb one-two move saw Hayley Ryan win possession and off-load to O’Connor who finished calmly.

Captain Lauren Homan pointed twice and at the water break, it was 1-5 to 0-2.

Sinead Mills struck an excellent point on the restart as Seandún held the upper hand. Sars were left off the hook when Amy O’Connor's pile-driver hit the upright and bounced wide. Roisín de Faoite pointed from play before Kaitlin Sheehan replied for Sarsfields point, but with Nicole Crean unerring from placed balls it was 1-9 to 0-3 at the interval.

The division had a strong wind for the second half, but Sarsfields re-jigged their line-up, which helped their cause.

O'Connor scored on the restart but Sars began to gain the upper hand. They hit a purple patch with five unanswered points as Saoirse Desmond and Ella Woods found gaps in the Seandún defence. Three Desmond points and two from Ella Woods trimmed the margin to five.

Crean and Kaitlin Hickey split the posts, Lucy Allen pointing for Sars, which left six in it for the last quarter.

Claire Mullins and Desmond struck for Sars but O’Connor, Homan and Crean sent Seandún into a clash with last year's runners-up Scarra.

Seandun captain Lauren Homan chases Hollie Herlihy, Sarsfields. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Scorers for Seandún: N Crean 0-5 (0-4 f), A O’ Connor 1-2, L Homan 0-3, K Hickey 0-2, H Ryan, S Mills, R De Faoite 0-1 each.

Sarsfields: S Desmond 0-4 (0-1 f), E Woods 0-2, L McAllen, C Mullins, C Casey (f), K Sheehan, C Irwin 0-1 each.

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); C O'Keeffe (St Vincent’s), C Ryan (Blackrock), N O’Connor (Na Piarsaigh); M Scannell (Bishopstown), N O’Leary (Brian Dillon’s), L Mc Keogh (Blackrock); N Crean (St Vincent’s), M Murphy (Blackrock); A O’Connor (St Vincent’s), H Ryan (Blackrock), L Homan (St Vincent’s, c); H Ryan (Blackrock), R De Faoite (Blackrock), S Mills (Brian Dillon’s).

Subs: S K Brosnan (Brian Dillon’s) for L McKeogh (15), E Buckley (Na Piarsaigh) for N O’Connor (38), L O'Neill (Bishopstown) for M Scannell (55).

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; T Elliott, K Barry, G Cashman; E Murphy, N O'Callaghan (c), E Casey; C Casey, C Irwin; C Mullins, M Mullins, H Herlihy; K Sheehan, L Allen, S Desmond.

Subs: O McAllen for T Elliott (21), O Mullins for C Irwin (h-t), E Woods for C Casey (36), M McCarthy for L Allen (50).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwin (Éire Óg).