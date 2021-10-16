Cork City beaten at home to Wexford Youths in Women's National League

Cork City 0 Wexford Youths 1

DESPITE a spirited performance, Cork City suffered another defeat in the Women’s National League as they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by FAI Cup finalists Wexford Youths at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

A scrappy finish from Sinead Taylor at the beginning of the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides and ensured City ended their penultimate home game of the season with a loss.

This fixture was close to being postponed during the week with Wexford requesting for it to be rescheduled due to several of their players set to be called up by the Republic of Ireland U19s for their upcoming qualifiers against England, Northern Ireland, and Switzerland in Limerick.

Three of their stars - Teegan Lynch, Della Doherty and Ellen Molloy - therefore started on the bench. However, their manager decided Aoibheann Clancy, who has been called into the senior set-up for qualifiers against Sweden and Finland next week, had to be risked from the start.

City named the excellent Eva Mangan on their bench for similar reasons as she is also set to join up with the Ireland U19s and they missed her presence in the opening minutes as Wexford controlled proceedings.

Sinead Taylor had their first attempt in the opening minutes but her shot was well saved by goalkeeper Abby McCarthy minutes before a heavy first touch by Ciara Rossiter let her down at the crucial moment otherwise she would have been through on goal.

Shaunagh McCarthy, Cork City, battling Lynn Marie Grant, Wexford Youths. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The home side soon grew into the game though and they restricted their opponents to shots from distance throughout the rest of the first half with Lynn Marie Grant and Taylor seeing their strikes drift over although McCarthy was required to tip a fierce hit from Rossiter wide of the top right corner.

The best goalscoring opportunities in the first 45 fell to City striker Laura Shine but on two occasions when she looked certain to race clear on goal, she was denied by the alert on rushing keeper Kiev Gray.

The Leesiders took that momentum into the second period and they were desperately unlucky not to edge in front shortly after the restart.

Shine rattled the underside of the crossbar with an instinctive shot from six yards out - she did well to react when a hopeful cross deflected into her path - and moments later Christina Dring struck the base of the far left post with Shaunagh McCarthy firing the rebound straight at the keeper.

And they would be punished for not taking their chances when they were on top as Wexford snatched the advantage against the run of play.

The goal itself was a disappointing one to concede as Becky Cassin failed to clear her lines following a corner and Taylor blasted home from a couple of yards after Kylie Murphy’s initial attempt was saved.

City battled for an equaliser but Dring heading Lauren Singleton’s cross wide of the near post late on was a close as they came to finding it.

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy; Lauren Walsh, Ciara McNamara, Danielle Burke, Nathalie O’Brien; Kate O’Donovan, Becky Cassin; Riona Crowley, Christina Dring, Shaunagh McCarthy; Laura Shine.

Subs: Lauren Singleton for Nathalie O’Brien (65), Rachel O’Regan for Kate O’Donovan (65), Eva Mangan or Becky Cassin (66), Kristen Sample for Abby McCarthy (75), Niamh O’Donoghue for Riona Crowley (85).

WEXFORD YOUTHS: Kiev Gray; Lynn Craven, Lauren Dwyer, Nicola Sinnott, Orlaith Conlon; Aoibheann Clancy, Lynn Marie Grant, Edel Kennedy; Kylie Murphy, Sinead Taylor, Ciara Rossiter.

Subs: Kira Bates Crosbie for Lynn Marie Grant (80), Fiona Ryan for Ciara Rossiter (83).

Referee: Chris Sheehan.