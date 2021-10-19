Colin Healy keen to focus on the positives despite Cork City defeat

CORK CITY manager Colin Healy was pleased with his side’s second-half display against UCD last Friday night despite the loss.

City went into the game with only one defeat in their last 11 league games but were beaten by a Colm Whelan penalty. Healy experimented with his line-up but had to make a triple substitution at half-time.

“We made a few changes from last week’s team. We tried something different and played players in different positions. Unfortunately, it didn’t work and I made some changes at half-time.

“We were more of a threat in the second half. We had a few chances and I thought we should have scored. Dylan [McGlade] came on, and Dylan was very, very good.

"Alec Byrne came on and Gordon Walker came on at right-back. So, it was a good second-half performance.”

Healy believes that there was plenty learned from the game and reiterated the improvement his players have shown over the past number of weeks.

“We got a lot of learning out of it tonight. We got to see what players would be like in different positions going forward into next year.

Obviously, no one wants to lose games and I’m not happy when we do, but you can see the improvement in the players over the last few weeks. The team is getting better.

“The lads have been doing well. We had a bad start to the season but the lads have picked themselves up and showed how good they can be at times.

"We just need to build on that. We have to make sure that we build on those good performances for next season."

Cork City's keeper David Harrington goes the right way but fails to stop the penalty in the loss to UCD. Picture: Moya Nolan

Although Healy has expressed his delight about some of his side’s performances over the last several games, the manager was also quick to acknowledge again there will have to be additions made to the squad if City are going to be competitive in the race for promotion.

Ahead of this season; promotion was always going to be a difficult task for City and Healy is expecting the same sort of challenge again in the division next year.

“We are building for next season but will we have to strengthen to the squad for next year. We will have to bring in some new faces to the squad if we are going to be successful.

"It is a tough division to get out of. It will be a tough season again next year for us. Hopefully, we can do a lot better next season than we did this year.”

City will not be in action next weekend due to the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.

The Rebel Army will end their league campaign in Turner's Cross on 29 October against former manager John Caulfield’s side Galway United.

The two meetings between these sides already this season have been exciting contests with Galway scoring in the last-minute at Turner's Cross in a 1-1 draw, and in their last meeting at Decay Park, City ran out 3-2 winners.

Healy is sure to have his side geared up for their last game and end the season on a high by securing a victory that could see City finish the season in sixth place in the table.