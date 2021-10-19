Cobh Ramblers' impressive win over Shels proves hard work pays off

COBH RAMBLERS made it two wins on the bounce with a well-deserved victory over First Division champions Shelbourne.

This was a fine way for Ramblers to mark their final home league game of the campaign at St Colman’s Park.

It was only the second occasion all season that Ian Morris’s Shels side tasted defeat and they could have few complaints, with Ramblers' work-rate and desire evident from the outset.

Goals from Ben O’Riordan and Danny O’Connell saw Ramblers on their way to a fully merited success, in front of a decent home attendance.

Regardless of the approach of Shels coming into this match and having the title already wrapped up, this was a night Cobh can take a number of positives from.

Murphy has praised the effort and application of his Ramblers players over the last few weeks, which was very much in full evidence against the newly promoted to the Premier Division side Shels.

This was a very pleasing night all round from a Ramblers perspective and St Colman’s Park will be hoping to see more nights like this during the Darren Murphy reign as Cobh Ramblers manager.

“They dug in deep and they were outstanding each and every one of them,” declared Cobh boss Murphy on his side’s performance.

“I think each one of them took that challenge. The only thing we can say is that we are proud of them.

“They have worked hard the last couple of weeks. Even since we have come in, they are doing extra sessions and everything they can.

Stephen O'Leary, Cobh Ramblers, in action against Stanley Abaebonam, Shelbourne. Picture: Larry Cummins

“Coming towards the end of the season and nothing to play for and you see a performance like that, that is why we all love football.

“It takes time when you are building as a team and there has to be a trust there between players.

“We’ve got together as a group the last couple of weeks and we know what we are doing now and are a bit settled.

“That is a huge difference then in players confidence. The performances against Bray, Galway and Cabinteely were good and tonight against Shels was outstanding then as well.

“The players deserve this. They deserve the fans, the crowd, the atmosphere and the plaudits.

“Kids asking them for autographs after and that is the level that this is.”

This has at times been a challenging campaign from a Cobh Ramblers' perspective on the pitch. But the last few weeks have provided maybe something for Darren Murphy to build on, as he commences his preparations for the 2022 season shortly and what they hope will be an improved season next term for the club.

Before that though, Cobh will make the trip to take on Athlone Town to conclude the League Of Ireland First Division season on October 29.