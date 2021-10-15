Champions Shels outclassed by Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park

Cobh Ramblers 2 Shelbourne 0

COBH Ramblers' final home league game of the campaign ended in an impressive victory against the newly-crowned First Division champions Shelbourne at St Colman’s Park.

This was a complete performance from Darren Murphy’s side and a well-deserved win. Cobh produced a display full of energy and passion.

Cobh went with the same starting eleven that secured victory on the road against Cabinteely last time out.

Ryan Brennan went close for Shels in the opening minutes, forcing Cobh keeper Sean Barron into a save with an effort from distance. Ramblers started the game well and with plenty of intent, ensuring that the opening stages were very keenly contested.

It was Cobh that went into the lead just past the 20th-minute mark. David O’Leary floated in a well-delivered corner kick, with Ben O’Riordan appearing to get the final touch to finish to the back of the net from close range.

Things got even better for Ramblers with 32 minutes played when the hosts doubled their advantage. Showing a predatory instinct in front of goal, Danny O'Connell evaded the Shels defence and blasted the ball home with a fine strike on the volley. The former Avondale United man has in recent weeks provided glimpses that he belongs at this level Ian Morris’s Shels side were looking to muster a response, but they were being faced by a Cobh side full of determination and hunger.

Danny O'Connell, Cobh Rambers, is chased by Shelbourne defender Maxim Kougan. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Shels did have a sighing of goal, when Dayle Rooney headed wide from a ball into the box At the half time break however it was Cobh Ramblers that held a deserved lead, following a fine performance in the opening 45 minutes from Murphy’s side.

Ramblers went very close to getting a third goal in the 53rd minute, as following a good sequence of play the ball was headed just over by O’Riordan, with Stephen O’Leary also threatening for the home side a few minutes later.

Despite Shels doing their best to try and get going, Ramblers remained in control of proceedings as this game went past the hour mark and keeping the newly crowned champions out, with the visitors going close through Brian McManus.

O’Riordan showed his attacking threat for Cobh from corner kicks on 68 minutes, when he headed just over the bar.

The high intensity never dropped from Ramblers and they held to cap off a fine display for the home side. A very satisfactory night at the office for Darren Murphy’s Cobh Ramblers.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; John Kavanagh, Ben O’Riordan, Darryl Walsh, Lee Devitt; David O’Leary, Jason Abbott, Stephen O’Leary; James McCarthy, Jake Hegarty, Danny O’Connell.

Subs: Pierce Phillips for McCarthy (80), Conor Drinan for Stephen O’Leary, Luke Kennedy for Hegarty (both 87), Killian Cooper for O’Connell (90).

SHELBOURNE: Jack Brady; Michael Barker, Kameron Ledwidge, Maxim Kouogun, Ally Gilchrist, Brian McManus, Gavin Molloy, Dayle Rooney, Ryan Brennan, Yousef Mahdy, Stanley Anaebonam.

Subs: Georgie Poynton for G Molloy, Eric Molloy for Anaebonam (61), Yassine En Neyah for McManus (72), Alex Nolan for Ledwidge, Michael O’Connor for Mahdy (both 81).

Referee: Mark Moynihan.