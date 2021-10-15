Cork basketball: Great rivals Brunell and Glanmire clash at Parochial Hall

WHEN it comes to derby games in Cork basketball, nothing in this country can compare to the rivalry of Singleton's SuperValu Brunell and The Address UCC Glanmire who will clash at the Parochial Hall on Saturday (7pm).

Glanmire showed their class in their opening game last weekend when demolishing St Mary’s Castleisland in scintillating style.

Many would argue their Kerry opponents were a weak side, but in truth, Glanmire have power all over the court and when you see professional Taylor Clagget only coming off the bench, it does show their strength in depth.

Claire O’Sullivan has rejoined the club after a two seasons at her home club Maree and she still possesses the class that has been associated with her for many years.

O’Sullivan and captain Aine McKenna didn’t get the court time they deserved with the Irish senior women’s team over the summer with coach James Weldon giving a statement of intent to play younger players.

That’s all fine, but surely after giving the commitment, these players have shown over the years they deserved better treatment?

No doubt Brunell will give Glanmire's Irish players the respect they deserve as Casey Grace, Amy Dooley, and the irrepressible Claire Melia are all capable of posing major problems.

The Brunell professional pairing of Shannon Ryan and Kwanza Murray are highly rated from their college careers, but Glanmire also have Gigi Smith and Clagget who are not short of class.

Fr Mathew’s suffered a shock defeat last week to Trinity Meteors, but they should get back to winning ways when they travel to play St Mary’s Castleisland.

All was going to plan up to the third quarter against Trinity Meteors, but this week American Shannon Brady could have too much power for the Castleisland youngsters.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig got their Men’s SuperLeague campaign off to a winning start with a hard-fought win over Cork rivals C & S Neptune.

It’s back on the road for Ballincollig tomorrow when they travel to play Killorglin and with Slovenian Molorad Sedlarevic, a wonderful talent, they should continue on their winning ways.

American Andre Nation was well below his best until the last quarter and O’Sullivan brothers Adrian and Ciaran are sure to up their performance in a game that could be tricky if they don’t give their opponents the required respect.

C & S Neptune welcome NUIG Maree and player-coach Colin O’Reilly will be expecting his side to take maximum points on their home court.

American Miles Washington will surely learn from his display in the Ballincollig defeat and it would be a major shock if Neptune failed to secure a win.

Cian Heaphy, Neptune, drives to the basket over Pau Cami Galera, Ballincollig. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

UCC Demons fans are sure to give their team good home support tomorrow at the Mardyke Arena when they host Waterford Vikings.

Demons won at Killarney Cougars in their opening game and the class of Kyle Hosford and Spanish ace Tala Fam will help them maintain their unbeaten start to the season.