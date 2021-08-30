PIFC: St Vincent’s collapse after good start as Rockchapel turn tables

Rockchapel 4-8 St Vincent’s 1-9

HARD to believe St Vincent’s led Rockchapel by eight points after eight minutes but in the end, they had to succumb to the brilliance of the Duhallow side making their debut in the Bon Secours PIFC at Mallow.

In the end all the Saints could muster up was a mere four more points in 55 minutes of football that summed up their dreadful day at the office.

It only took former Cork U20 football star Blake Murphy to edge Vincent’s into a one-point lead and the same player added a second a minute later.

Rockchapel looked tentative in the early exchanges and David O’Connor extended the Saints the lead further in the fourth minute with an opportunist point.

The city should have raised the opening green flag when a terrific three-man move saw Wayne Long blast the ball over the bar when hitting the back of the net looked an easier option.

It got worse for Rockchapel in the eighth minute when a poor kick out from the Rockchapel keeper was caught by Blake Murphy who placed a perfect pass to Michael O’Leary who billowed the back of the net as the Saints lead had increased to eight points.

Then against the run of play Rockchapel got back in the game when poor Vincent’s defending allowed Kevin Collins play in Seamus Hickey who placed the ball to the corner of the net.

Suddenly the city side looked to be shell-shocked and when Rockchapel added two further points from Jack Curtin and Hickey before the water-break the deficit was reduced to 1-5 to 1-2.

On the restart the Saints who hadn’t scored for 11 minutes were further punished as William Murphy raised a white flag as the Rockchapel scoring spree continued.

Amazingly St Vincent’s drought continued, and they should have gone further behind in the 28th minute when Hickey got through some inept defending only for goalkeeper Thomas Martin to deny him with a point-blank save.

Luckily for Vincent’s their 22-minute drought ended just before the break when David O’Connor kicked a monstrous point that ensured they commanded a 1-6 to 1-3 interval lead.

In the second half, it was one-way traffic for Rockchapel as Vincent’s demise continued when Darren O’Regan received a black card in the 35th minute.

In his absence, the Saints were outscored 2-3 to 0-1 with Kevin Collins and James McAuliffe punishing poor defending with clinical goals.

Jason O’Callaghan added a third goal with 14 minutes remaining as the Saints looked a disjointed team long before the sound of the final whistle.

It was a day to remember for Rockchapel whose performance from center field ace Seamus Hickey was worth the admission fee alone in a memorable day for the club.

St Vincent’s David O'Connor shoots past Rockchapel's Shane Curtin, during their PIFC clash at Mallow. Picture: David Keane.

Scorers for Rockchapel: S Hickey 1-3, J O’Callaghan 1-1 K Collins 1-0, J McAuliffe 1-0, J Curtin, W Murphy, C Curtin, C Keppel 0-1 each.

St Vincent’s: M O’Leary 1-0, B Murphy 0-4 (0-2 f), D O’Connor 0-3, W Long, P O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

ROCKCHAPEL: C Murphy; N Callaghan, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; J O’Sullivan, P Curtin, D O’Callaghan; S Hickey, C Keppel; K Collins, W Murphy, J O’Callaghan; J McAuliffe, J Forrest, J Curtin.

Sub: C Curtin for J O’Sullivan (52).

St VINCENT'S: T Martin; A O’Callaghan, D O’Regan; S Duggan, A Harte, K Sorensen; A O’Callaghan, G McCarthy; P O’Sullivan, J Price, W Long; B Murphy, M O’Leary, D O’Connor.

Subs: D Duggan for J Price (h-t), R Fielding for W Long (44).

Referee: Justin Murphy (Castletownroche).