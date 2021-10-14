Cork golfer Peter O'Keeffe set to top Bridgestone Men’s Order of Merit

THE 2021 Bridgestone Men’s Order of Merit concludes this weekend, at The European Club.

On Sunday evening the winner will be crowned following the conclusion of the Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open.

A total of 14 Irish players competing at the tournament have the opportunity to win the Order of Merit, but Peter O’Keeffe is the man to beat after an excellent 2021 season.

The Douglas golfer won the AIG Irish Men’s Close in Tullamore in August, before capturing the Munster Stroke Play Championship earlier this month. O’Keeffe was also a Semi-Finalist at the North of Ireland Championship in Royal Portrush in July.

With TJ Ford (second) and Alex Maguire (third) not competing this weekend, Robert Moran is O’Keeffe’s nearest challenger, 131 points behind his Ireland teammate, who tops that standings on 648 points.

Despite the large advantage, O’Keeffe is only focusing on trying to win the Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open for a second time, after triumphing in 2017.

“I’ve never won the Bridgestone Men’s Order of Merit, and it was never a target I set at the start of the year. I have fallen into contention from some great performances throughout the past few months.

“My main focus is to keep winning titles, and being competitive. If things like the Bridgestone Men’s Order of Merit title comes with it, I’d be delighted to finish the year as the best performing male amateur in the country.”

425 points are on offer for the winner, with any Irish player making the cut guaranteed at least 60 points in the Bridgestone Men’s Order of Merit standings.

Bridgestone Men’s Order of Merit

1. Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas) - 648

2. TJ Ford (Co. Sligo) - 585

3. Alex Maguire (Laytown and Bettystown) - 573

4. Robert Moran (Castle) - 517

5. Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin) - 474

6. Liam Nolan (Galway) - 402

7. Jack McDonnell (Forrest Little) - 372

8. David Kitt (Athenry) - 365

9. Paul Coughlan (Castleknock) - 346

10. Matthew McClean (Malone) - 300