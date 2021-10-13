SAHC: Unbeaten Blarney hurlers now prepare for Bride Rovers test

BLARNEY manager Ronan Byrne will be eagerly planning for the knockout stages of the SAHC over the next few weeks, after a comprehensive victory over Bandon.

Blarney are through to the quarter-finals where they are now set to face off against Bride Rovers.

Although the opening half was a closely fought affair for spells, Blarney gradually took over and cruised to victory.

Despite only coming up from the PIHC this season, Byrne explained being in the business end of the championship is right exactly where they want to be.

We were in a group with Bandon, Fermoy and Kanturk and we knew it was going to be tough to get out of it.

“We had to put in a few good performances and we ended up with five points and unbeaten.

“So we have to be happy with that. We are right into the business end of the championship now. So we are into the quarter-final now.

“So now it is a case of going back to the drawing board at training on Tuesday night and taking it from there.”

Giving his assessment on the victory over Bandon, Blarney boss Byrne outlined: “Very happy with how we started. It is all about just getting to grips with the game nice and early.

“We got a point on the board nice and early. We kept the scoreboard ticking over there and we ran out 12-point winners in the end.

“I was delighted with how they played. It was a gutsy performance there and the work rate was exceptional, which is what we asked of them from the very start.

“We worked as hard as we could, that is what we asked them to do at the very start of the game and that is what they did for us. So we have to be happy.”

Blarney ended this group unbeaten after recording two wins and a draw.

From the evidence showcased so far in this particular championship, Blarney could very well be right up there among the leading contenders for the silverware on offer.

The Cork SAHC looks set to be a highly competitive one for the remainder of the current campaign.

Along with Blarney, there are a number of sides that will have aspirations of lifting the silverware on county final day.

On top of Bride Rovers v Blarney, Mallow play Newcestown in the quarter-final stages. Fr O’Neill’s and Kanturk meanwhile are the top two sides now through to the semi-finals.

From the perspective of Bandon, they now face a relegation play-off clash against Cloyne.