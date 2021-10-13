First Division Jay Bazz into last four of the Sports Direct Shield

Jay Bazz 3

Harp Celtic 2

JAY BAZZ maintained a first division interest in this season’s shield competition by toppling premier opponents Harp Celtic in their replayed Sports Gear Direct Shield quarter-final at Mayfield Community School last Friday night.

After their first encounter was abandoned in added time with Harp leading 2-1, Jay Bazz turned the tables on their opponents by winning 3-2 despite being down 2-1 at half-time.

After Aaron Kemp, in the first minute, and Celtic’s Lee Cooke exchanged early goals, Cooke edged Harp ahead five minutes before half-time. However, second-half goals from captain Brandon Downey and a sparkling free-kick from Adam Hegarty set up a semi-final tie with twice winners Satellite Taxis for the right to meet holders Doolan’s Cow in the final.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Lion’s Den 4

Daz Barbers 2

In the top of the table clash at Mayfield Pk., leaders Lion’s Den opened up a five point gap at the top over second-placed Daz Barbers to bounce back in style from the previous weekend’s first loss to Suro Cars.

After being reduced to ten, David Gaffney opened the scoring for the Den from a penalty before Jo Jo Daly equalized on the half hour.

Sean Lynch turned in a second for the host’s before half-time with further second-half goals from Sam Kelleher and James Flannery stretching the lead to 4-1. Dean Twomey pulled a consolation back for the visitors in added time.

Trend Micro 2

Longboats 2

Fourth placed Longboats recovered from two down to save a point and remain unbeaten after goals from Peter O’Leary (free-kick) and Neil O’Connell forced a draw at Mayfield Park.

David Collins and Vitor Granja had earlier given the host’s a two-nil lead.

VIP Barbers 0

The Weigh Inn 3

James Foley (2) and Jordan Murray scored for the visitors at sunny Crosshaven.

The versatile Frank Field and James Deasy shone for the Dripsey outfit.

Co. Council 7

Suro Cars 3

Council continued their recent good form with an impressive win.

Robert Susek (2), Mario Fosca, Cian Hennessy, Ian Scott and two own goals registered the goals for the winners.

Cork Hospitals 1

Brew Boys 5

In-form Brew Boys notched up their sixth consecutive league win to close the gap at the top to three points with two matches in hand.

Gavin Quirke fired in a hat-trick which was followed by a fourth from Michael Aherne and a fifth from Adam Byrne (free-kick).

Dave Grufferty bagged a consolation for the Hospitals who were best served by Jonathan Jordan.

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovs. 2

Telus International 5

Telus remain third from bottom despite winning for the first time in six outings.

Callan Dempsey and Darren O’Connor netted two apiece with Fintan Cadogan also among the goals.

Goals from Rory Galvin and Daithi Collis weren’t enough to prevent a fifth straight defeat for the hosts.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

Marlboro Trust 3

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 4

In a seven goal thriller, Healy’s surprised unbeaten Marlboro Trust by taking all three points from their visit to Mayfield Community School.

Tom Frawley (pen.), Colm O’Driscoll and Pedro Pinto exchanged goals for the ten men hosts with Healy’s’ Emmanuel Adeleke (2) and Eoghan O’Sullivan before Mark Sullivan popped up with the winner for Shane Healy’s charges in the 82nd minute.

Jason O’Neill Electrical 0

Doolan’s Cow 6

Doolan’s Cow stretched their winning run in all competitions to eleven matches by accounting for a gallant JONE outfit.

Jamie Murphy brought his total for the season to twenty-three and is ahead at this stage of season to surpassing the record season total of Postal Workers’ John Reid which stands at 46 in 1987/88.

James Cotter added two more for the champions whose best included Darren Geraghty, Steve O’Leary and James O’Shea.

Satellite Taxis 8

SCS Crookstown Utd. 1

Satellite geared up for next weekend’s shield semi-final by overwhelming an under strength home eleven courtesy of goals from Breff McCarthy (4), Damien O’Mahony (3), James Walsh, Red Geaney and an own goal.

James Kelleher replied with United’s consolation. Red Geaney was outstanding for the winners while Charles Kenneally caught the eye for the visitors.

Martin Harvey Solicitors 2

OBS 2

Despite dominating MHS will be disappointed that goals from Dave O’Leary and Jamie Lynam could only muster a share of the spoils with the visitors whose scorers were Patrick Keohane and Tom Crowley.

District 11 2

UCC Utd. 5

UCC made it three wins out of three with five different scorers, namely, Brice Pinel, Joe Normoyle, Dom McHale, Adam Lannon (pen.) and Mo El Shouky among the goals. Goals from Caolan O’Callaghan and Gary Mooney kept District in the contest till the final quarter.