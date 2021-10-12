Na Piarsaigh hurlers avoid relegation but must improve for 2022

WHEN the final whistle sounded at Cobh on Sunday, Na Piarsaigh manager Colin O’Sullivan dropped to his knees before embracing his players as they had avoided PSHC relegation after their final round-robin win against Carrigtwohill 0-21 to 0-16.

After the straight red card for Christopher Joyce, it looked bad for Farranree side but they found another gear that saw off the east Cork outfit.

“First of all, I do not think we did ourselves justice in the first two games but it simply didn’t happen as the work was done but today I asked the lads to die for the jersey and that’s how it panned out,” said Colin O’Sullivan.

In the words of O’Sullivan the character of his team was being questioned after their two opening two defeats but he felt they answered the critics with this battling performance.

“We had to dig deep after Christopher Joyce’s sending off and in the closing minutes of the first half we scored three unanswered points that set the tone for the second,” said O’Sullivan.

The sending off of Joyce irritated his manager as he felt his player had done little or nothing to deserve it.

“Anybody that knows Christopher Joyce as a person and hurler knows there is not a dirty stroke in him and I am baffled how they came to this decision.”

CORKER

There were many outstanding performances from Na Piarsaigh players but Daire Connery put in a serious shift in the half-back line.

We all know what Daire is as he is a leader among men.

"He is great guy that basically loves hurling and he deserves a crack at playing with his county at the top level but I suppose people might think I am speaking with the Piarsaigh jersey on.”

Getting consistency with Na Piarsaigh is a huge problem according to their manager.

“The work-rate today was absolutely from the top drawer but look we have got to do this week in and week out as I know the potential in this club but it’s all about turning up on a consistent basis.”

The success Na Piarsaigh have had underage over the years hasn’t been brought forward to the senior stage and O’Sullivan is working hard to try and get his club back mixing with elite clubs.

When I was appointed manager I wanted the players to realise the talent they have but having 13 dual players doesn’t help our cause and now we must build on this win and make sure we are not in a similar position next season.

“We lost Kieran Coleman who was a great man in our club for this team and we asked the players at half time to make sure we got the win in his memory.”