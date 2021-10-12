Sarsfields hurling is flying high from underage through to the seniors

SARSFIELDS manager Barry Myers was well aware of what he wanted from his side when they faced Midleton in their final group game in the Co-op Superstores PSHC in Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday.

Both sides had 100% records coming into the game, and Myers wanted Sars to take the shortest route possible to the last four.

“We wanted to go the shortest route into the semi-finals. We put a big emphasis on this match. We weren’t worried about any other scores as we felt that, if we won, we’d go straight through.

We went up to Thurles Sarsfields last week for a challenge game as we felt we needed a tough game.

“We came through our first two group games winning by big scores and we felt we needed a challenge, and that game brought the standard up hugely.

“Training during the week was unreal — we were skipping off the ground — and that all led to that performance out there.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to top the group and to go into the semi-finals as the number one seed.”

LEADERSHIP

Sars have some big names, but they also have an impressive panel and Myers is happy with the balance that he has in his ranks.

“Overall, it was a team performance, but we’re led by Danny Kearney, who is one of the best club players that we’ve ever produced.

“When we weren’t in the game for the first 10 or 12 minutes, who was the first man to stand up and lead by example? Danny Kearney.

“The likes of Kevin Crowley, in his first year playing senior, was mammoth in the half-back line.

“Luke Hackett was left out the last day against Carrigtwohill. We threw him back in today and he scored two goals. We have loads of options on the bench and more players to come back, like Colm McCarthy, Eoin O’Sullivan, and Paul Leopold.

“These fellas today won’t be guaranteed their game the next day. They’ll have to earn it as we cannot go into the semi-final, in five weeks’ time, cold. It happened the Glen last year against Erin’s Own, and they were lucky to get out.”

With their intermediate hurlers also through to the knockout stages, Sars are on the crest of a wave that Myers wants to keep surfing.

“We’re back where Sars belong in the business end of the season... the whole club is going well.

“The camogie team are winning, the intermediate team are winning, we’re winning, the U13s and the U15s won the county, and when the senior team does well it just drags everyone else up to the standard.

“The club is on a high at the moment, but we’ve got to keep it going.”