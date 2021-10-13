A super Saturday of hurling was a joy to behold

FOR last weekend’s trilogy of games attended, the early Saturday afternoon posting required a short journey east to the neighbour’s field in Ballinhassig.

The opponents Argideen Rangers and Dripsey both had to win to harbour hopes of progressing to the quarter finals of the soon to be deceased Lower intermediate hurling championship.

As you may be aware, the plan is, that in 12 months time, 4 of the 12 clubs in this championship will be promoted to intermediate A grade making that a 16 team championship and the remaining 8 will be relocated to their respective pastures.

Off course, not all are happy with this arrangement, with some arguing that the present divisional junior championship structure is not fit for purpose.

The Cork County Board Executive have indicated that they intend to review, what the various divisions have to offer and we look forward to the outcome of their findings.

By the first water break, the indicators were all positive for the Timoleague, on top in almost every position, they lead 0-08 to 0-02 and in truth, they should have been further ahead with the Walsh twins Fergal at midfield and Sean at corner forward particularly effective.

28 minutes into the half, the Dripsey white flag could have come into play.

Mattie Lawton, who recently returned from injury won possession and displaying the strength of the Gypsy King, he discarded the presence of the Dripsey rearguard and let fly.

Great goal, show over At half time it was 1-12 to 0-04 and an indication of the Mid Cork team issues was illustrated when their veteran goalie, Diarmuid O’Riordan was relocated to an outfield position.

Yes, they didn’t throw in the aforementioned towel but with with 9 Argideen players featuring on the scoresheet, you have a fair idea of the one sided nature of the contest.

Valley Rover's Cormac Desmond turns to celebrate his goal against dejected Watergrasshill defence during the Co-op Superstores Cork PIHC R3 at Pairc Ui Rinn.Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It finished 2-20 to 1-09. With about 6 of the Dripsey outfit approaching, the 40 candle event, one would hope that their underage movement will begin delivering.

For their part, the victory ensured a shot at redemption for Argideen after their opening day 7 point loss to neighbours Kilbrittain.

In actual fact a neighbourly reenactment may take take place a little later in the journey.

First though, the Barry Harte coached team must cross the quarter final bridge when they play Ballygarvan.

Kilbrittain who topped the group are straight through to the semifinals.

The Saturday evening engagement was in Pairc Uí Rinn for the clash of Valley Rovers and Watergrasshill in the PIHC.

A victory for the Innishannon side was for quarter final purposes, for their opponents avoiding the Slán Leat encounter was more pressing.

For quite an amount of this game, the Hill as they are known were the more economical.

A wide tally of 16 to five was a testament to that. Coming down the home straight and 5 minutes remaining Valley’s trailed by 4 points.

Cormac Desmond probably better known for his football goalkeeping duties, who had earlier been provided with an admission slip, won possession near the Watergrasshill goal.

It was one of those occasions where strength would trump skill. The sliotar ended up in the net and when the man of strength added a point 4 minutes later, Valleys were in to the quarter final.

For Watergrasshill, the trap door beckons unless they defeat Aghada.

Staying with this championship, of the six teams remaining 4, Ballinhassig, Carrigaline, Courcey Rovers and Valley Rovers are from the South East Division, with the outsiders being Castlelyons and Kilworth. It is a seriously competitive competition.

The final port of call was Coachford on Sunday afternoon where Killeagh and Newcestown were in competition for one of the 4 SHAC quarter final slots, as the general consensus was that Fr O’Neill's would top the group which they did, courtesy of an empathic expected victory over Cloyne. Prior to the commencement of this season activities, some felt that Killeagh’s ambition’s may not extend very far beyond avoiding a relegation invite.

Goals in the 4th minute by Ryan McCarthy and one by Gary Leahy 6 minutes later,provided the East Cork side with the perfect start.

Despite having to play 3/4 of the game with 14 players, they were in all probability the better side.

When Eoghan Keniry landed his 7th point including 3 from play on the 24th minute, they were 3 ahead.

The Newcestown comeback in terms of score board activity didn’t materialise until the commencement of injury time.

Then within the space of 3 minutes the landed 3, one each from the Meade brothers Luke and Jack and third from sub Edmund Kenneally.

Sides level, Newcestown would go through!!

It went on and a Newcestown defender had Steven Gerrard moment and slipped as he was about to clear, the sliothar went out for a 65 halfway between the goal line and corner flag.

Eoghan Keniry nailed it. They were one ahead in the 5th minute of injury time.

The quarter final slot was theirs !! It went on and a minute later, impressive substitute Edmund Kenneally sent over a beauty.

Sides level. This was the ultimate draw that was a win and loss. Newcestown through and the hard working Killeagh out.

It’s sport To conclude, let us salute to all who were part of the 90 game group stages of the 5 county adult hurling championships.

Each team was guaranteed 3 seriously competitive games and of the 60 teams involved, 40 of them are still in competitive action.

This weekend the final round of the 4 county football championships take place.

Another Rebel Super Saturday and Sunday to look forward to. Bring it on!!