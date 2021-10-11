Washington has got lots to learn if he is to shine in Cork basketball

AFTER a wait of almost 19 months, basketball action was back last weekend with some Cork teams showing they could be in the mix for silverware this season.

The derby in Cork between Tradehouse Central Ballincollig and C & S Neptune wasn't a thriller but Ballincollig managed a nine-point win after a slow start.

Neptune will be disappointed with their performance particularly the manner they finished the game. After looking the better side for three-quarters of a low-key game, their shooting and passing options coming down the stretch cost them.

American Miles Washington will soon learn that picking up silly fouls early in a game can come back to haunt your side in this league. For all that, I think he will be a good fit for the Blackpool club when he acclimatizes.

Player-coach Colin O’Reilly and his assistants Craig Drummond and Darren Geaney will have to regroup their squad before Saturday’s home game against NUIG Maree.

Fr Mathew’s suffered a shock home defeat in the Women’s Super League when they went down to newly-promoted Trinity Meteors. This game was turned on its head in the third quarter when the Dublin side outscored their opponents 19-6.

Trinity Meteors are the former club of Brunell’s Edel Thornton and signed Irish International Dayna Finn, who contributed an impressive 19 points.

To be fair Mathew’s were without Aisling McCann and Hollie Herlihy and no doubt their loss was telling as they now get ready to play St Mary’s Castleisland on the road.

Taylor Clagget, UCC Glanmire, shoots from Deirdre Geaney, St Mary's, in the Mardyke Arena, Mardyke. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Address UCC Glanmire got off to a great start when demolishing St Mary’s Castleisland at the Mardyke.

To be fair this was a completely dominant performance from Glanmire who had a supreme performance from Claire Melia. In recent weeks her mother passed away and she honoured her with a superb display at both ends of the court.

Glanmire look a serious side with American Gigi Smith leading their scoring on 31 points. As a squad, they tick many boxes in their quest for honours this season.

UCC Demons shocked the basketball fraternity in 2019 when withdrawing from the Super League due to a lack of numbers. Press forward two years and their return to the Men’s Division 1 was welcomed by all.

Coach Danny O’Mahony has assembled a decent side mixed with experience and youth. The re-signing of Kyle Hosford is a huge plus as he is still one of the best point guards in this country.

Hosford has also been given the role of assistant coach as Demons try to rebuild. The Sunday’s Well club will need to get more from American Andre Kennedy as his contribution will be crucial from here.

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell travelled to play Carlow IT on Sunday and coach Timmy O’Halloran will be delighted they returned with a comfortable 81-54 win.

The one worry for coach O’Halloran was a slump in the third quarter that yielded a mere nine points.

No time for pondering as Brunell will get the acid test on Saturday when championship favourites The Address UCC Glanmire visit the Parochial Hall for a mouth-watering Cork derby (7pm).