Super League basketball: UCC Demons off to a flyer in Killarney

Killarney Cougars 59 UCC Demons 87

UCC DEMONS’ return to the National League proved successful when they easily accounted for Killarney Cougars in Division 1 at the Presentation Gym.

Demons always looked in control and coach Danny O’Mahony was delighted that his side got over the first hurdle.

The Demons chief knows there will be tougher games ahead in the campaign but is confident his squad will improve in the coming weeks.

“We are working hard on the training court and Kyle Hosford is guiding the young lads so all in all I can only be happy with our progress to date and encourage the lads to keep improving,” added O’Mahony.

In the opening quarter, both teams were intent on putting their stamp on the game and with Kyle Hosford showing his experience they led by eight points midway through the quarter.

The Cougars were also shooting well and a late Andrew Fitzgerald basket reduced the deficit to three points 20-23.

In the second quarter, Demons increased the tempo with Hosford and Fam ensuring Demons had a comfortable 15-point interval lead.

Demons’ American signing Andre Kennedy finished with a 14-point tally but picked up two fouls in the opening quarter that restricted his game time.

Kennedy, who hails from Alabama, previously played professionally in Luxembourg and the Demons fans will be hoping he can find his best form in the coming weeks. His team need him to be consistently in double figures and on-court playing hard defence.

In the second half Demons went through the motions and with Tala Thiam Fam once again leading their scoring on 31 points he is a player that will certainly light up many courts around this country.

Next up for Demons is a home game on Sunday against Waterford Vikings.

KILLARNEY: C Cronin, J Lynch, B Wiseman, C Flynn, M Greene, M O’Shea, P Cronin, A Fitzgerald, C O’Mahony, J Tuason.

UCC DEMONS: J O’Leary, S Manojovics, S Carney, R Murphy, K Hosford, R Kennedy, D Lehane, T Fam, C Ryan, K Moynihan.

Referees: Ger Daly (Cork), John Stack (Kerry).