Glen Rovers on track after a shaky start to Premier SHC season

MANAGER Ian Lynam was happy with Glen Rovers’ reaction in seeing off a dogged Newtownshandrum in Mourne Abbey on Sunday.

A quarter-final meeting with Imokilly awaits following their narrow 2-20 to 2-19 victory.

“Playing Newtown and coming up to Mourne Abbey was never going to be easy. It was a game we just had to get over. We’ve won by a point and must move on.

“Overall I am happy. This is not the easiest place to come to. We got out of it. At the start of the year, our ambition was to get to the quarter-finals and we are there.

"We made it hard for ourselves losing to Douglas in our first group game, we got over Bishopstown and we are now in the draw the same as everyone else.

“The players will benefit from this win hugely. It is two weeks since we played Bishopstown.

"It was a couple of weeks before that again we played Douglas. It is games that are bringing us on.

Brian Moylan tackles Newtown's Paul O'Sullivan. Picture: Dan Linehan

"This game was probably a notch up from the last day, we are just happy to get out of here.”

Patrick Horgan returned a highly significant tally of 2-13. Lynam felt they could have given him more ball.

We didn’t get the ball into him enough. Messing with the ball out around the middle of the field. Get the ball into him and he will do the damage inside there.

“We started really well and went three points to nil up. But what disappointed me most, we played direct ball in and we went away from doing it then for some strange reason.

“An awful lot of their scores came from our mistakes. Over-indulging, going across the field with the ball instead of leaving it in direct which was working for us.”

The contribution from the Glen bench was notable too.

“Evan Murphy came on and got a great point under pressure. Conor Dorris too, he was back from suspension.”

The Glen are improving, and will probably need to improve further ahead of meeting recent three-in-a-row winners Imokilly.

A shaky start to the season came after a disruptive few weeks in the summer.

Calvin Healy, Glen Rovers, winning this breaking ball from Kieran O'Sullivan, Newtown. Picture Dan Linehan

“We are getting there, slowly but surely. We had a bad August, we had a lot of interruptions in training with weddings and stags. We had an issue with Covid where we had to stop for two weeks.

"We lost much of the month of August and going into the Douglas game, you see what happened after that.

“We are improving bit by bit. We have a couple of weeks now to prepare for a quarter-final.

"We will have Dave Dooling back as well from suspension which is a bonus.”