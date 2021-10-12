Cork City boss Colin Healy: It's great for players to prove people wrong

CORK CITY manager Colin Healy was pleased to see his side overcome an inform Wexford side at Turner's Cross on Friday night.

Wexford were the form team leading into the fixture, having won their last three games, but City put an end to Ian Ryan’s side’s run with an impressive 4-0 victory. Speaking after the game, the City boss was full of praise for his side’s performance.

“The performance was very good. Wexford are in good form at the moment but it was a good team performance, and we got some good goals as well. Cian Murphy has been great. He’s been very good all season. Sean Kennedy was very good tonight I thought. They all done very well.

"Another clean sheet is great for David Harrington. Having Cian Coleman and Jonas Hakkinen in front of him helps him. But he done well. He done well again last week and it was probably a test for him again this week in front of 2,000 people at home put pressure on him but I thought he did very well, which is great for him.”

With the playoffs out of reach before their contest against Wexford, there was little to play for for City against the club bottom of the division. However Healy was impressed by his player’s attitudes on the night and will demand the same level of performance from his players in their remaining two fixtures against UCD and Galway United.

Cork City's Cian Coleman and Wexford's Dylan McGlade keep their eyes on the ball. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“We demand high very standards from players in training. I don’t like players being sloppy in training. They train properly and when they come here; they perform properly. We work hard and you will never see them not give a 100 percent.

"They will always give 100 percent. Sometimes, and you could see tonight, that it could have been seven or eight but it’s just the quality in the final-third wasn’t there in some parts and we need to work on that. But you will always get the effort from the players. The work-rate is always there.

“Every game that we go into, we want to win every game. We want to be professional and we want high standards in the club and you seen that there.

"Some of them could have gone through the motions but we put on a good performance and I would expect the same from the players against UCD and Galway in the last two games. Hopefully we will go and get six points.”

Healy admitted that although he has been impressed with his squad of late, and he will be looking to hang onto some of his players, that the team will need new additions if they are to challenge for promotion next season.

“It’s great that you see the young lads coming through. Probably at the start of the season, people were writing them off. Saying they weren’t good enough.

Cian Murphy of Cork City celebrates after scoring his side's against Wexford at Turner's Cross. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

"You looking at Cian Murphy, who is flying. You are probably saying at the start of the season, ‘where are you going to get the goals from’, but look at him now, he is flying.

It’s probably taken these players a bit longer to show people what they can do, but it’s great to prove people wrong. We are hopeful we will be getting a few more lads signed up over the next few weeks.

“We will be building on the squad. We need to strengthen. A lot of people can see that, and it’s up to me to do that.

"We are working hard to get things right and make sure we are ready for next season."