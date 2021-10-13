Midleton continue winning form in U15 CWSSL

Midleton 2

Springfield Ramblers

MIDLETON made it three wins from three following a 2-0 win over a spirited Springfield Ramblers side at Knockgriffin Park in Midleton over the weekend, but had to work hard for their win and as a result top the GE Healthcare CWSSL U15 Premier league table with nine points from three games.

Midleton pressed forward from the kick off and almost took the lead in the 6th minute when Gloria Ojelabi’s cross found Alyx Cahill on the far side only for her shot on goal being cleared by the Springfield defence.

However, the home side opened the scoring just two minutes later when Siobhan Deasy drove through the centre and weaved past a number of Springfield players before finding the back of the net from just inside the area.

Springfield responded well with Meabh Deavy being denied by a well-timed interception from a Midleton defender and had a second chance seconds later only for her effort being covered by Aoise Woods in the Midleton goal.

Midleton’s Sadhbh Cronin and Springfield’s Maeve Deavy had opportunities before Midleton’s Ojelabi ran at the Springfield keeper only to see her effort being cleared off the line.

The home side continued to create chances, with Springfield keeper Saoirse Murphy denying Gloria Ojelabi twice in as many minutes before the half time break with the home side 1-0 up.

Springfield almost drew level from the restart when Charley Conway Roche’s free kick from distance was sent into the area only to be cleared away after some anxious moments but Midleton keeper Aoise Woods had to be sharp to clear from outside her area ahead of an incoming Deavy as Springfield were pressing forward.

Midleton who played against Springfield Ramblers in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U15 Premier league at Knockgriffin Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Moments later Midleton’s Mai Woods’s run into the area was thwarted by a tackle from Katlynn O’Brien, while Springfield keeper Murphy managed to clear the danger from an advancing Mai Woods and Sadhbh Cronin seconds later as Midleton were pressing forward looking for a second goal.

The home side doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when Niamh Henry’s shot was only half blocked by Murphy and was finished off by Ojelabi who made no mistake from 8 yards.

Murphy saved well again from Midleton’s Ojelabi, while at the other end Midleton keeper Aoise Woods was glad to see Conway Roche’s free kick deflected for a corner and Deavy’s effort moments later hitting the side netting as Springfield were beginning to gain in confidence despite being two down.

Chances fell to both teams in the closing stages with most of them falling to Springfield with Sophie O’Donovan forcing a number of saves from the Midleton keeper Aoise Woods as they looked to get something out of the game, while Midleton’s Mai Woods’s shot on goal was their only effort in the final ten minutes which went over the bar.

However, Midleton managed to soak up the pressure and secure all three points while Springfield can certainly build on their spirited second half performance for the remainder of the campaign.

Midleton: - Aoise Woods, Saoirse Pomphrett, Niamh Henry, Sorcha Cronin, Robyn Keating, Evie Prenderville, Mai Woods, Siobhan Deasy, Sadhbh Cronin, Gloria Ojelabi, Alyx Cahill, Ciara McGrath, Caoilinn Fraser, Roisin Hayes, Faye Dunlea, Meabh Deasy.

Springfield Ramblers: Saoirse Murphy, Jane Hovells, Meadow Hanley, Katlynn O’Brien, Charley Conway Roche, Sophie O’Donovan, Emily Ring, Lucy Sheridan, Aine Leahy, Faye O’Sullivan, Meabh Deavy, Habeebat Falomi Balogun.

Referee: Dan Deady.