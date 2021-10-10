Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 18:40

Super first half sets the tone for Singleton's SuperValu Brunell's big win over Carlow IT

A tougher task awaits next Saturday night when they face a local derby game with UCC Glanmire
Singleton's SuperValu Brunell coach Tim O'Halloran is delighted to have won on the road at IT Carlow

John Coughlan

Carlow IT 54 

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell 81 

A magnificent first half display from Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell ensured them maximum points against Carlow IT in the Women’s Super League at Carlow.

This was an encouraging performance from the Cork side and coach Timmy O’Halloran couldn’t hide his delight after the game.

“To be honest, I think we were all a bit apprehensive before the game as the first in any campaign is like heading into the unknown but the girls showed great maturity,” said Tim O’Halloran.

The Brunell chief knows his side will face tougher hurdles in the coming weeks but is delighted with the attitude of his players.

“I have a great bunch of girls involved in our squad and I know they will give their all in every game and that’s a great boost for any coach,” added O’Halloran.

Brunell set the tone for this win when they piled on the pressure with Katie Walsh draining a superb three pointer on their first possession.

Shannon Ryan followed up with consecutive and when Alex Macheta nailed a second three pointer the Cork side commanded a 10 point lead.

The Brunell American Kwanza Murray is highly rated and when she hit consecutive baskets it helped her side command a 14 point lead 26-12 entering the second quarter.

On the restart Ryan showed her class when registering six unanswered points as the Carlow side looked in serious trouble.

The one plus for Carlow IT was the performance of Alyssa Velles who showed some nice touches of shooting and with the exception of Lucy Coogan the home side lacked the necessary scoring power to get back in the game.

Leading 50-28 at the interval coach Tim O’Halloran will be worried that his side resorted to some sloppy play in the third quarter that saw them restricted to a mere nine points.

Luckily Carlow fared only a little better with 13 points but in the final quarter Brunell got their act together.

This season Brunell have two decent professionals and the return of Edel Thornton has put a far better shape to the side.

Coming down the stretch it was a case of going through the motions for the Cork side but Saturday’s derby home clash against championship favourites UCC Glanmire will gauge their progress to date.

Scorers for Singleton's SuperValu Brunell: S Ryan 18, K Walsh 13, K Murray 10, S O’Reilly 10.

Carlow IT: A Velles 18, L Coogan 16, M Huygraine 3.

Carlow IT: M Ryan, M Dunne, H Dunne, S Whelan, N McGuire, L Coogan, M Hulsgraine, A Coogan, A M Velles.

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell: M Finnegan, S Ryan, L Homan, A Braham, K Sexton, E Thornton, S O’Shea, A Macheta, K Murray, K Walsh, S O’Reilly.

Referees: A Cleary, A Paulemkenas (Dublin)

