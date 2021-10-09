Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 22:01

PIHC: Carrigaline into quarter-finals while Youghal avoid relegation play-off

Carrig face Ballinhassig in the coming weeks after a tough test
Carrigaline's Denis McBarron passing the ball under pressure from Éire Óg players John Cooper and John Mullins in the Co-op Superstores PIHC. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Patrick Mulcahy

Carrigaline 1-16 Youghal 3-8 

CARRIGALINE squeezed past Youghal and made it through to the PIHC quarter-finals where they'll face Ballinhassig, while Youghal saved their status for 2022 by a solitary point.

Carrigaline flew out of the gates with quickfire points through Eanna Desmond, David Drake and a Brian Kelleher free. Brett Moloney registered Youghal’s first score in the seventh minute.

Eanna Desmond scored a superb point on the right quickly followed by Rob O’Shea and Kelleher once again but Youghal got the opening green flag with a bullet from 18-year-old Oisín Hill.

Points from Ciaran O’Mahony and Moloney (free) saw the game level in the 20th minute. Pat McBarron and Moloney exchanged points before a second goal for Youghal.

Nigel Roche won a dirty ball in midfield, sent a long ball into the danger zone, only to be spilled over the line by Carrigaline keeper Mark O’Mahony. 

And, with Kelleher and Hill sharing points in the latter stages, Youghal led by three points at the break.

Carrigaline got back into shape in the second half scoring 1-4 without reply. A Kelleher free got the hot favourites going before some great work by David Drake on the byline keeping the ball in and was pulled on first time by Dave McCarthy who buried it into the Youghal net.

Moloney got Youghal’s first of the second half in the 43rd minute and with points shared by Kelleher & Moloney, Carrigaline were now in the ascendency by three points at the water break.

Kelleher got his seventh point of the night before Youghal pounced again after a long ball from Kyle Brown ended up being pulled on first time by Peter Kirk to reduce the margin to the minimum.

A nail-biting finish saw a pair of points from sub Finn O’Connell saw Carrigaline hold out for a place in the knockout stages but a crucial point from Hill with a minute remaining saw Youghal avoid the ‘trap-door’ final.

Scorers for Carrigaline: B Kelleher 0-7 (0-5 f); D McCarthy 1-0; E Desmond, S O’Brien, F O’Connell (0-1 f) 0-2 each; D Drake, R O’Shea, P McBarron 0-1 each;

Youghal: B Moloney 0-5 (0-4 f), O Hill 1-2; N Roche, P Kirk 1-0 each; C O’Mahony 0-1.

CARRIGALINE: M O’Mahony; C Vaughan, S Williamson, D Stack; Kieran Kavanagh, Kevin Kavanagh, R McCarthy; R O’Shea, E Desmond; B Kelleher, P McBarron, S O’Brien; D McCarthy, D Drake, D McBarron.

Subs: K Dwane for E Desmond (30-32, bs); F O’Connell for B Kelleher, K O’Reilly for D Drake (both 54). 

YOUGHAL: H Oliphant; E Cronin, J Ormond, M Farrell; R Walsh, C Geary, J Cooper; N Roche, S O’Riordan; J O’Mahony, C O’Mahony, P Kirk; K Brown, B Moloney, O Hill. 

Sub: A Frahill O’Connor for S O’Riordan (47). 

Referee: David Copps (Ballyhea)

