Cork camogie: Inniscarra to face St Finbarr's again in county semi-final

Inniscarra 3-9 Killeagh 1-7

A STUNNING performance from Inniscarra in what was the game of the SE Systems Senior Camogie championship so far saw them oust favourites Killeagh to book a place in the semi-final where they will meet the St Finbarr’s, who defeated them in round one.

The loss of Hannah Looney, now working overseas, was a significant one for the East Cork side, but the fact Scarra held their opponents scoreless from play until the eighth minute of the second half said it all about their attitude and work-rate. With high intensity throughout, the sliotar was taken off the line on three occasions, there were two saved penalties and the ball hit the crossbar twice.

Killeagh led early, through Chloe Sigerson, before top-scorer Joanne Casey and Aileen Sheehan responded.

Ger O’Loughlin raised the first green flag after 26 minutes, with an assist from the hard-working Katie O’Mahony: 1-6 to 0-4 at half-time.

Inniscarra kept their foot on the pedal for the second half, with sisters Joanne Casey and Ger O’Loughlin combining for another goal. Killeagh were struggling against a side that used the ball well and showed great pace. Casey extended the lead with a pointed free before Sigerson had Killeagh's first score from play on 38 minutes.

It was 2-9 to 0-6 at the second water break, Casey punishing Killeagh's fouling.

Leah McEvoy cut the deficit but the Inniscarra response was clinical, as Rebecca Quigley won possession and off-loaded to Aileen Sheehan who made no mistake from close range.

Killeagh pushed forward in search of scores, with Caoimhe Buckley saving a Sigerson penatly only for Laura Treacy to finish the rebound to the net.

They then hit the crossbar on their next attack but time was against them.

A spirited and determined Inniscarra held on and they now look forward to a meeting against St Finbarr's next weekend.

Scorers for Inniscarra: J Casey 1-8 (0-7 f, 0-1 45), A Sheehan 1-1, G O’ Loughlin 1-0.

Killeagh: C Sigerson 0-6 (0-5 f), L Treacy 1-0, L McEvoy 0-1 f.

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; A O’Regan, C Ring, C Looney; R O’Mahony Looney, A Kavanagh (c); M Lyons, K O’Mahony; C Keane, A McCarthy, A Sheehan; G O’Loughlin Casey, R Quigley.

Subs: L Desmond for McCarthy (46), J Burke for G O’Loughlin (49), S O'Callaghan for K O’Mahony (60).

KILLEAGH: KM Cullinane; E Treacy, A Walsh, N O’Keeffe; C Daly, L Treacy, L McEvoy; S Kent, C Barry; R Sheehan, C Sigerson, C Harney; S Beausang, R Fogarty, J O’Shea.

Subs: N O’Donovan for R Fogarty (41), N Walsh for S Kent (47), AM O'Connor for R Sheehan (51).

Referee: Fionn Ó Murchú (Valley Rovers).