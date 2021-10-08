Cork City hit Wexford for four goals in return to form

Cork City 4 Wexford 0

CORK City got back to winning ways after a comfortable victory against Wexford in the First Division at Turner's Cross on Friday night.

City had come into the game without a victory in their last three matches but made light work of the visitors who had to play the majority of the match with 10-men after Lorcan Fitzgerald was sent-off in the first half. Goals from Cian Murphy, Barry Coffey, Cian Bargary and Dylan McGlade were enough for City to record their fifth home league victory.

Colin Healy made three changes from the side that drew with Bray Wanderers. City were without Josh Honohan due to his involvement with the Republic of Ireland U21 squad but Jonas Hakkinen made a welcome return to the starting 11 having not featured in a game since suffering a concussion against UCD back in July. Alec Byrne came back into the side, and there was a first start of the season for Sean Kennedy.

City deservingly took the lead in the 20th minute when Murphy raced onto Kennedy’s pass before neatly dinking over the sliding Jimmy Corcoran, to score his 11th goal of the season.

Any doubts that Healy would have had about Hakkinen after the defenders return from a lengthy lay-off, would have been put to bed early in the game, with the former Finland U21 international looking calm and composed into defence, and he had little fear about putting his head into challenges where he might get hurt.

Bargary was denied from doubling City’s advantage after the attacker saw his goal-bound effort blocked on the line.

There was another goalline clearance moments later. This time Kevin McEvoy was on hand to deny Murphy.

Kennedy was denied his first home goal in a City shirt when Corcoran excellently directed the Kerry native’s effort wide of the post. But from the resulting corner, Coffey did double City’s lead when he calmly finished beyond Corcoran.

Wexford were reduced to 10-men on the 40th minute when Fitzgerald deservingly received his marching orders after kicking out on Coffey following a collision with the player.

Ian Ryan’s side should have reduced their two-goal deficit on the stroke of half-time but Karl Fitzsimons somehow misread the flight of the ball when only two yards out from goal.

Despite being at a numerical disadvantage, Wexford starting the second-half the better of the sides.

City’s first opportunity after the interval fell to Kennedy but he couldn’t find a way past Corcoran, who was able to adjust his feet quickly to prevent the City player from getting on the scoresheet.

City got their third of the evening when Bargary found himself through on goal, and the attacker calmly went round Corcoran before finishing into an empty net.

McGlade scored City’s fourth goal after seeing his effort sneak under the arms of Corcoran.

Aaron Bolger of Cork City in action against Jack Doherty of Wexford. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

CORK CITY: Harrington, Walker (O’Brien-Whitmarsh 82), Coleman, Hakkinen, Hurley; Bolger, Byrne (Crowley 77), Coffey; Bargary (Holland 82), Kennedy (McGlade 65), Murphy (Desmond 82).

WEXFORD: Corcoran; Cleary, Fitzgerald, McEvoy, Crowley (Scanlon 72), Manahan, Fitzsimons (Farrell 82), Moylan, Groome (Dobbin 46); Doherty, Robinson (Kelly 46).

Referee: M Houlihan