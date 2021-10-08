Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 21:20

Glanmire show no mercy as basketball returns to the Mardyke Arena

Claire O'Sullivan, UCC Glanmire, drives to the basket over Deirdre Geaney and LeJzae Davidson, St Mary's, in the MissQuote.ie Superleague Basketball clash at the Mardyke Arena. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

John Coughlan

The Address UCC Glanmire 112 Team Garvey’s St Mary’s Castleisland 41 

BUSINESS as usual for The Address UCC Glanmire.

While basketball was on hold since March 2020, they easily accounted for Team Garvey’s St Mary’s Castleisland in the Women’s Super League at the Mardyke Arena.

After totally demolishing their Kerry opponents the Glanmire coach Mark Scannell praised his troops. 

“We did the business without too much fuss and I am delighted with the contributions made by all my players who showed true professionalism from start to finish.” 

Gianna Smith, UCC Glanmire. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

It was a strange but happy atmosphere in the venue after a long wait without basketball action but UCC Glanmire showed enough to suggest that they will be in the mix for silverware this season.

Glanmire after a sluggish opening three minutes gradually began finding their touch with American Gigi Smith helping them on a seven-point run and that saw them race into a 17-9 lead midway through the quarter.

It was evident in the opening quarter that St Mary’s American LeJzae Davidson was useful when getting clear looks but they looked in trouble at the end of the quarter when trailing 28-13.

On the restart, Glanmire opened up with a McKenna three-pointer and from early doors, the Kerry side looked to be struggling big time as they trailed 44-18 midway through the second quarter.

The Glanmire coach used various rotations and he must have been happy with the performance of American Gigi Smith who looks a player that could well light up this league.

In the case of Glanmire’s other professional Taylor Clagget the jury may still be out but to be fair, the Canadian tried hard when coming off the bench.

Taylor Clagget, UCC Glanmire, shoots from Deirdre Geaney, St Mary's. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

As the quarter matured Glanmire went through the motions as this game looked well over a contest at the break following a stunning Claire Melia three when commanding a 62-24 lead.

It got worse in the third quarter with the home side scoring at will and entering the final period this game they led 89-35 In the final quarter it was a case of Glanmire going through the motions as this game was decided long before the final buzzer.

GLANMIRE: A McKenna, L A Wilkinson, C Grace, C O’Sullivan, A Murphy, T Claggett, M Furlong, M Loughrey, G Smith, C Melia, A Dooley.

CASTLEISLAND: L Walmsley, P McCarthy, E Sherwood, L Davidson, N O’Connor, D Geaney, M Barry, R Ryan, D Dunlea, R O’Shea, L Scanlon, S O’Shea.

Referees: Peter James Couglan, Gerard Daly.

Cork footballer Seán Meehan nominated for an All-Star

