Irish rugby bosses must pay more respect to clubs and the women's game

The women’s game was then dealt a bigger blow when the national side failed to reach next year’s World Cup in New Zealand after they lost to Spain and Scotland.
Since rugby went professional after the 1995 World Cup the club game in Ireland has suffered. While I fully understand the fiscal difficulties, the clubs and schools of this Island are still very much at the coalface of producing the next Sextons, O’Mahonys, and Furlongs for the national side; HQ must not be blinded by the availability of players south of the equator.