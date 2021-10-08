Cork camogie: Guide to the senior quarter-finals

Seandún are the only divisional side still in the hunt and with another impressive win under their belts over Éire Óg, their confidence is growing.
St Catherine’s overcame a weakened Carbery side in a game that never sprung to life; they were always in control and, no doubt, they would have liked a stronger challenge as they face into a quarter-final that will be a huge test for them.
Killeagh v Inniscarra; CIT, 8pm.
Sarsfields v Courcey Rovers, Castle Road, 2.15pm.
Seandún v St Catherine’s, Castle Road, 4pm.