Cork camogie: Guide to the senior quarter-finals

Exciting times for Cork camogie.

Seven teams remain in the hunt for the SE Systems senior championship title after last weekend’s games saw Ballygarvan, Éire Óg, Glen Rovers, Cloughduv, Carbery, Enniskeane, and Douglas all lose out.

This weekend we have three quarter-finals down for decision, while St Finbarr’s have received a bye straight to the semi-final and await the winners of the Killeagh and Inniscarra game.

Inniscarra bounced back with victories over Muskerry and Enniskeane, having lost their opening game to the Barrs, and they now face a tough assignment as they take on a well-balanced Killeagh side who, following their opening round victory over Cloughduv, over-powered Douglas to advance to meet Inniscarra.

They have lost Hannah Looney, who has moved to take up employment in the USA and her absence is huge. However they have superb players in Jess O’Shea, Laura Treacy, Chloe Sigerson, and Niamh Ni Chaoimh and they look to be one of the form team this season showing huge intent in their games to date they are very focused and strong in all sectors.

Inniscarra are going through somewhat of a transition without the services of Rena Buckley, Treasa McCarthy, and Niamh McCarthy this season. They have a lot of younger players finding their feet, but with Joanne Casey, Rosie O’Mahony, and Aileen Sheehan to the fore they will push Killeagh hard in a bid to reach a semi-final meeting with St Finbarr’s.

It’s the reigning champions against the champions of 2019 as Courcey Rovers and Sarsfield’s clash in what is sure to be an exciting game. Courceys’ over-powered Ballincollig in their opening round game, but they were rocked on their heels in round three as Cloughduv pinned them to their collars before they closed it out with just a point to spare and they know they will need to up the pace significantly if the feats of 2020 are to be repeated.

Cork senior captain Linda Collins has moved abroad and her loss to Courceys is significant; she played a major role last season as they captured the title for the first time, but they still have plenty of talent in their line-out with Fiona Keating and Jacinta Crowley leading the way in their battle with Cloughduv and they know what is needed to get over a strong Sarsfield’s outfit.

Sarsfield’s have been the stand-out underage side in the last few years, winning titles at all grades, and, following disappointing in 2020 when they relinquished their title, they will be looking to go one better in 2021.

They had to battle hard against Ballygarvan before winning last weekend; Kaitlin Sheehan was hugely impressive when hitting nine points, but it took a late Lucy Allen goal to secure victory.

Their battle with Courceys is one that could go either way.

Seandún are the only divisional side still in the hunt and with another impressive win under their belts over Éire Óg, their confidence is growing.

Linda O'Donnell, St Catherine's, in action against Carbery captain Maggie Coppinger at Castle Road, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

St Catherine’s provide the next challenge and if they can maintain the momentum, a semi–final spot is well within their reach.

The sides have already met in round one where Catherine’s edged it with a goal to spare, but this time out they will be pushed to repeat that result against a strong divisional side that had a round two victory over Newcestown before going on to knock out Éire Óg last weekend.

St Catherine’s overcame a weakened Carbery side in a game that never sprung to life; they were always in control and, no doubt, they would have liked a stronger challenge as they face into a quarter-final that will be a huge test for them.

SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship quarter-finals:

TONIGHT: Killeagh v Inniscarra; CIT, 8pm.

SATURDAY: Sarsfields v Courcey Rovers, Castle Road, 2.15pm.

SUNDAY: Seandún v St Catherine’s, Castle Road, 4pm.