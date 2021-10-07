Cork ladies football: Who will join Mournabbey and Éire Óg in the semis?

TWO draws last weekend make group 1 of the Cork ladies senior football championship very tight with all still to play for.

And credit must go to Aghada and Bride Rovers for their respective draws over Mourneabbey and Inch Rovers last weekend.

With Mourneabbey and Inch at home they would have been fancied to take the points and in effect, it would have ended Aghada’s chances of progressing and put Bride under a bit of pressure.

Bride Rovers' Katie Quirke on the ball against Kinsale's Tracey McCarthy. The Bride star got a vital goal for her side in their draw with Inch Rovers.

But Aghada can go into their clash with Inch on Sunday knowing a win could put them back in contention, depending on other results.

With the top two to qualify the table sees Mourneabbey with two wins and a draw, Aghada a draw and a loss. Bride have a win, draw and loss, while Inch have a draw so far.

Mourneabbey have no game this weekend and will be keeping a close eye as their final tie is against Inch and it is shaping up to be a vital game, with scoring differences likely to come into this group.

Inch take on Aghada on Sunday and know that nothing less than a win will be any good to them. Inch have plenty of talent in their side, with former Cork players Annie Walsh and Angela Walsh both playing prominent roles for them against Bride, which ended 3-7 apiece.

Kate Harrington and Angela Walsh hit two of their goals, with Annie Walsh on target from play and frees for points.

They will have been disappointed to let their lead slip, with present Cork star Katie Quirke finding the net for Bride to secure the draw.

Bride are at home to Fermoy and will be expected to get the better of their near-neighbours, with Quirke just one of many quality players in their panel.

If Bride win they will finish with two wins and a draw and then they will have to wait a week to see if they are through to the semi-final of the Senior A championship.

If Inch beat Aghada then they will know that a win over Mourneabbey in their final game will be crucial to put them in with a chance of going through.

So lots to play for and a group that will go down to the wire before the two qualifiers are known.

The other two sides will go into the Senior B championship semi-finals as will two sides from group two.

Éire Óg have qualified for the A championship semi-final after their win over Kinsale last Sunday.

They are now the only side in the championship to have won all their games and the results of other games mean they cannot be overtaken so are through to the semi-final.

A win for Kinsale over St Vals will see them join Éire Óg in the semi-finals from this group.

FIXTURES

SUNDAY

Group 1: Inch Rovers v Aghada, 1pm; Bride Rovers v Fermoy, 4pm; Group 2: Kinsale v St Vals, 1pm; Éire Óg v Clonakilty, 4pm.