Ladies football: Ballinhassig club on the rise with 150 enthusiastic players 

THE GAA has always thrived in Ballinhassig and the parish on the western edge of the city has been blessed with much success down through the years. The area is often more associated with a hurley and ball, but there is also a long tradition of football. In the locality.

The camogie club and the GAA club have been long established and in 2016, Ballinhassig expanded the range of games available to the people of the area with the establishment of the Ladies Football Club.

It caught the imagination of the women of the parish immediately, particularly the youth, and it continues to grow and to thrive. It is a club that people want to be associated with.

With that in mind, recently Ballinhassig LGFA were thrilled to welcome Cork Tile and Wood Flooring on board as the sponsor of all of their underage teams. The company are based at the Kinsale Road Business Park and are thrilled to be associated with such a vibrant and welcoming club.

The club celebrated their new partnership with an event in the Ballinaboy grounds of the club where they also launched their new range of gear, made by Azzurri, with their new sponsor’s logo taking pride of place on their fabulous new blue jerseys.

John Griffin of Cork Tile and Wood Flooring lives locally and he was delighted to be present to present the young girls of Ballinhassig with their new gear. Girls from U6 to U16 took a break from their hectic training schedules to take part in a range of events that were organised on the day.

There was penalty shootouts and pizzas, raffles and rabonas as the young players took more pride than ever in their club while showing off their skills to all of those present. In a sign of the overall health of the club, over 150 girls attended the event throughout the day as players, parents and coaches all enjoyed the fine weather and the sense of occasion.

In these Covid times it was great to see the community spirit alive and well and to see club and community members able to come together to celebrate something positive and enriching.

They say 'mol an óige agus tiocfaidh siad' and this is certainly the case in Ballinhassig. And this is sure to be the start of a successful relationship between Cork Tile and Wood Flooring and Ballinhassig LGFA.