Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 20:48

Reardens GAA Awards make welcome return

The Reardens GAA All-Stars senior hurling championship winner in 2018 was Imokilly's Bill Cooper.

John Coughlan

THE most sought after award in Cork club GAA is back for 2021.

Having been curtailed for 2020 due to Covid, the Reardens GAA All-Stars are back and at the end of the current championship campaigns four teams of the year will be named and All-Star awards presented to each player at a gala ceremony in Reardens Bar, Washington Street.

Know as the home of the GAA in Cork, Reardens have been staging these awards for years and it is the highlight of the local GAA calendar to see 60 players honoured amongst their families and friends in November.

The four teams that will be picked are the best 15 players from the Cork senior hurling championship, the senior football championship, the ladies senior football championship and the senior camogie championship.

All games are been watched by a panel of experts who at the end of the championship will sit down and after some serious discussions, they will name the four teams.

Reardens general manager John Styles is thrilled to announce the return of the All-Star awards.

"We are the home of the GAA in Cork," John Styles said.

"We have a great relationship with all the GAA clubs across the four codes and we are delighted that we can honour the 60 best club players in Cork at the end of their seasons in November.

"From speaking to the players who win these awards, there is a great sense of pride from winning one and sometimes it can be a great honour for the player if their team has not gone on to win a trophy during the season."

Ove the years the best inter-county players in the city and county have made the All-Star teams and Reardens owner Margaret Kenneally believes it is very important that the business supports the club players in Cork.

"We pride ourselves on how we look after the GAA teams in Cork and we have a great relationship with the players, both male and female.  This award scheme is highly sought after by the players and it is just one of the ways we recognise how important their business is to us here in Reardens.

"We help clubs in other ways like with sponsorship etc, but this All-Star award scheme is great fun and we look forward to seeing all the players here in November when they are able to relax with their team mates and pick up their award."

