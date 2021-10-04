MSL Soccer: Clinical Passage power past Buttevant

Passage 9 Buttevant 1

PASSAGE sent out another significant warning to the rest of the Beamish Stout Munster Senior League Senior third division as they emphatically defeated Buttevant 9-1 at Rockenham Park on Friday night to make it seven wins out of seven so far this season.

A clinically dispatched hat-trick by Christopher Murphy, a brace from Colm O’Driscoll, and further finishes from Alex Murphy, Miloz Paczkowski, Shane Burke, and Derek Varian - all after Kyle Trimm had given Buttevant an early lead - was enough to earn the league leaders the three points in incredible style.

It says a lot about the quality that Passage have going forward that they could score nine goals yet former Cork City striker Mark O’Sullivan’s finishing prowess wasn’t called upon.

But arguably more impressive than their sharpness and the incisive attacking football was their work rate as they fought for every ball no matter what the score was.

The home side showed their intent from the first whistle as they almost opened the scoring in the opening seconds but Colm O’Driscoll’s curler was denied by goalkeeper Kian Crowley.

The Buttevant number one was fortunate not to concede moments later as the referee adjudged that he had reclaimed the ball that he let slip through his hands from O’Sullivan’s powerful shot before it crossed the line.

Mark O'Sullivan, Passage, turns away from Kyle Trimm and Adam Crowley, Buttevant. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

And with their first chance of the match, the visitors took the lead against the run of play with Trimm brilliantly drilling a superb effort into the bottom right corner.

That all happened inside a frantic first three minutes and yet by the quarter of an hour mark Passage would turn the game on its head emphatically and they would find themselves 5-1 in front despite also missing a penalty, missing a sitter, and hitting the post.

The spot-kick was awarded immediately after they fell behind when Christopher Murphy was fouled as he lobbed the ball wide of the target but Miloz Paczkowski fired wide of the left post following his stuttering run-up.

Murphy would level terms himself in the seventh minute when he planted his strike from the edge of the penalty area into the bottom left corner seconds before Paczkowski atoned for his penalty miss when he slotted the ball into the same corner to make it 2-1.

Murphy crashed an attempt against the outside of the post shortly before he missed a great opportunity right in front of goal as he couldn’t rearrange his feet to convert a dangerous cross from the left.

It mattered little though as his relentless side finally grabbed a third when Alex Murphy looped home a header from a corner before Murphy volleyed into the roof of the net from a few yards out to make it 4-1 just shy of the quarter of an hour mark.

There was a brief chance for everyone in attendance at Rockenham Park’s fantastic new state of the art astro-turf surface to take a breath but the green and whites notched their fifth goal of the evening midway through the first half when Murphy expertly planted the ball from distance into the far bottom left corner to complete his treble.

There was a slight delay to the restart as the official spotted the net in that corner of the goal needed to be fixed having been overworked but Passage soon found it again with Derek Varian tapping in number six following a great move.

Shane Burke added number seven from long-range before Colm O’Driscoll added number eight and nine with two superb finishes before the half-time break although that soon turned into full-time as those involved agreed there was no need for the second half.

Derek Varian, Passage, battles Tommy Kennedy, Buttevant. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

PASSAGE: Luke Tett, Adam Murphy, Eamonn Fitzgerald, Ryan Hunter, Alex Murphy, Colm O’Driscoll, Miloz Paczkowski, Shane Burke, Mark O’Sullivan, Christopher Murphy, Derek Varian.

Subs: Lloyd Fitzgerald for Mark O’Sullivan (33).

BUTTEVANT: Kian Crowley, Cian Fitzgerald, Ben Carlton, Ray Lynch, Cillian O’Connor, Dillon Finnegan, Cian Donlon, Adam Crowley, Tommy Kennedy, Dan Drake, Kyle Trimm.

Referee: Darren O’Sullivan.