AUL Soccer: Jamie Manahan inspires Killumney victory over Los Zarcos

Killumney 4 Los Zarcos 0

JAMIE MANAHAN’S classy finishing earned Killumney United a place in the second round of the Munster Junior Cup following their convincing 4-0 victory over Los Zarcos at the Farm.

Manahan scored two and was a handful for the Los Zarcos defence as he threatened quite a lot when in possession of the ball.

But, that aside, the League 2 table-toppers were much too hot to handle for a brave Los Zarcos side that put up a good showing on the day.

Killumney made their intentions known after just two minutes when a break down the right sees Manahan crossing for David McSweeney to head over.

Minutes later, Killumney found themselves ahead when Brian O’Connell embarked on a surging run down the right before lifting a cross in for McSweeney who slammed home with a first-time effort.

Two minutes later, Killumney doubled their advantage when Manahan exchanged passes with Dalian Roche before firing a lovely left-footed finish to the bottom corner.

Los Zarcos were finding it difficult to get into the rhythm of the game as Killumney continued to control proceedings and after nice build-up play Manahan teed David O’Callaghan up for the midfielder to fire over from 20.

A dinking run from David McSweeney saw him skip past two defenders, but a terrific tackle by Shane Dineen saved the day. It should have been a third for Killumney minutes later, but McSweeney couldn’t make the most of Luke Dennehy’s cross.

Los Zarcos continued to show good resilience and were unlucky when Tadgh McSweeney sees his effort ricochet off Brian O’Connell’s boot before coming back off the upright to safety.

A lovely ball from David O’Callaghan then found Evan White who steered his effort towards goal, but Ross O’Donoghue was on hand to scoop away to safety. The first 45 ended with Manahan picking up a lovely ball from Kevin O’Crualaoi before lifting his effort over from 20.

Los Zarcos had a let-off early in the second period when Manahan latched on to a ball into space from McSweeney, but after his effort bounced back off the upright to safety. Dylan Kirstein was denied he hit the woodwork and the rebound wasn’t converted by Alan Murphy.

Killumney extended their lead when a sumptuous cross from Roche reached Evan White who headed into the far corner – 3-0 to Killumney on 55.

Killumney were on song now and after Manahan got a fourth with a lovely finish.

Denny Twomey failed to get Los Zarcos on the score-sheet when he grazed his penalty kick off the upright with seconds remaining.

KILLUMNEY UTD: John Lynch, Luke Dennehy, Evan Hogan, David McCarthy, David O’Callaghan, Evan White, Dalian Roche, Jamie Manahan, David McSweeney, Kevin O’Crualaoi.

Subs: Dylan Kirstein and Jason McSweeney for David McSweeney and Evan White (67), Jack O’Driscoll and Michael Kelleher for Brian O’Connell and Kevin O’Crualaoi (73).

LOS ZARCOS: Danny Twomey, Conor Twomey, Colin Murphy, Shane Dineen, Ross O’Donoghue, Ronan Galvin, Darren Kiely, Mike Murphy, Cian O’Mahony, Alan Murphy, Tadgh McSweeney.

Subs: Dave Kelly for Cian O’Mahony (half-time), Colm O’Leary and Tim Lynch for Ronan Galvin and Shane Dineen (55), Dave Kelly for Colin Murphy (80), Brendan O’Sullivan for Alan Murphy (88).

Referee: Tony Thompson.