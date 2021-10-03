St Catherine's ease into camogie quarter-final with comfortable win over Carbery 

St Catherine’s 2-12 Carbery 0-5

St CATHERINE'S advanced comfortably to the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship quarter-final as they overpowered divisional side Carbery in Castle Road.

With Cork senior Laure Hayes impressing in defence and the lively Finola Neville, Eimear O’Brien and Aoife Hurley to the fore at the other end, St Catherine’s were always in control.

Leading 1-5 to 0-2 at the interval they drove on in the second half and such was their strength they held Carbery scoreless form the 13th minute of the opening half to the 18th minute of the second half.

The Saints were in total control.

Laura Hayes, St Catherine's, in action against Carbery. Picture: Larry Cummins

Aoife Hurley opened their account with an early point and a goal from Niamh O’Regan four minutes in settled them before Kate Wall pointed for Carbery.

Finola Neville edged St Catherine’s further ahead before Carbey won a penalty when Wall was brought down in the square, but Yvonne O’Neill saved Kate Dineen’s effort and the sliotar was cleared to safety.

Aoife Hurley and Finola Neville then added to their tally which left St Catherine's in a very comfortable position at the break.

On the resumption, St Catherine’s drove on and seven points without reply that saw the gap widen as Carbery battled to get something back they found strong resistance from a solid St Catherine’s defence.

Kate Wall who was Carbery’s only scorer added three points to their tally and with Aoife Hurley adding a goal with three minutes remaining, St Catherine’s were on their way to a quarter-final meeting with Seandún where they will doubt receive a much stronger challenge.

Roisín Ní Buachalla, Carbery. Picture: Larry Cummins

Scorers for St Catherine’s: A Hurley 1-4, F Neville 0-7 (0-4 f, 0-1 45), N O’Regan, C Dreaper 0-1 each.

Carbery: K Wall 0-5 (0-1 f).

ST CATHERINE'S: Y O’Neill; O Neville, C Motherway, AM Rohan; R O’Callaghan, L Hayes, E Ronayne; M Rohan, E O’Brien; N O’Regan, F Neville, L O’Donnell; C Dreaper, A Hurley, C Dunning.

Subs: A O’Regan for N O’Regan (45), M O’Regan for O Neville (45), M O’Keeffe for M Rohan (50), SM Clancy for L O’Donnell (inj 51), H Sheehan for A M Rohan(56).

CARBERY: E White (Barryroe); M Sexton (Barryroe), A Crowley ((Kilbrittan/Timoleague) J Sheehy (Kilbrittain/Timoleague); M Coppinger (St Colum’s), C Kingston (Ballinascarthy), E O’Donovan (Kilbree); L Coppinger (St Colum’s), C Crowley (Ballinascarthy); K Dineen (Kilbrittain/Timoleague), M Dullea (Ballinascarthy), K Nolan (Clonakilty); C Murphy (Kilbree), K Wall (Kilbrittain/Timoleague), R Ní Bhuacalla (Barryroe).

Sub: S Patwell (Ballinascarthy) for K Nolan (40).

Referee: Dave O’Connell (Glen Rovers).

Quarter-finals (to be played next weekend):

Killeagh v Inniscarra.

Sarsfields v Courcey Rovers.

Seandún v St Catherine’s.

St Finbarr’s bye to semi-final.