Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 14:30

St Catherine's ease into camogie quarter-final with comfortable win over Carbery 

Saints will meet Seandún next weekend, with seven teams left in the race for the title
St Catherine's ease into camogie quarter-final with comfortable win over Carbery 

Laura Hayes, St Catherine's, faces a challenge from Caoimhe Murphy, Carbery, at Castle Road, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mary Newman

St Catherine’s 2-12 Carbery 0-5 

St CATHERINE'S advanced comfortably to the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship quarter-final as they overpowered divisional side Carbery in Castle Road.

With Cork senior Laure Hayes impressing in defence and the lively Finola Neville, Eimear O’Brien and Aoife Hurley to the fore at the other end, St Catherine’s were always in control. 

Leading 1-5 to 0-2 at the interval they drove on in the second half and such was their strength they held Carbery scoreless form the 13th minute of the opening half to the 18th minute of the second half.

The Saints were in total control.

Laura Hayes, St Catherine's, in action against Carbery. Picture: Larry Cummins
Laura Hayes, St Catherine's, in action against Carbery. Picture: Larry Cummins

Aoife Hurley opened their account with an early point and a goal from Niamh O’Regan four minutes in settled them before Kate Wall pointed for Carbery. 

Finola Neville edged St Catherine’s further ahead before Carbey won a penalty when Wall was brought down in the square, but Yvonne O’Neill saved Kate Dineen’s effort and the sliotar was cleared to safety.

Aoife Hurley and Finola Neville then added to their tally which left St Catherine's in a very comfortable position at the break.

On the resumption, St Catherine’s drove on and seven points without reply that saw the gap widen as Carbery battled to get something back they found strong resistance from a solid St Catherine’s defence.

Kate Wall who was Carbery’s only scorer added three points to their tally and with Aoife Hurley adding a goal with three minutes remaining, St Catherine’s were on their way to a quarter-final meeting with Seandún where they will doubt receive a much stronger challenge.

Roisín Ní Buachalla, Carbery. Picture: Larry Cummins
Roisín Ní Buachalla, Carbery. Picture: Larry Cummins

Scorers for St Catherine’s: A Hurley 1-4, F Neville 0-7 (0-4 f, 0-1 45), N O’Regan, C Dreaper 0-1 each.

Carbery: K Wall 0-5 (0-1 f).

ST CATHERINE'S: Y O’Neill; O Neville, C Motherway, AM Rohan; R O’Callaghan, L Hayes, E Ronayne; M Rohan, E O’Brien; N O’Regan, F Neville, L O’Donnell; C Dreaper, A Hurley, C Dunning.

Subs: A O’Regan for N O’Regan (45), M O’Regan for O Neville (45), M O’Keeffe for M Rohan (50), SM Clancy for L O’Donnell (inj 51), H Sheehan for A M Rohan(56).

CARBERY: E White (Barryroe); M Sexton (Barryroe), A Crowley ((Kilbrittan/Timoleague) J Sheehy (Kilbrittain/Timoleague); M Coppinger (St Colum’s), C Kingston (Ballinascarthy), E O’Donovan (Kilbree); L Coppinger (St Colum’s), C Crowley (Ballinascarthy); K Dineen (Kilbrittain/Timoleague), M Dullea (Ballinascarthy), K Nolan (Clonakilty); C Murphy (Kilbree), K Wall (Kilbrittain/Timoleague), R Ní Bhuacalla (Barryroe).

Sub: S Patwell (Ballinascarthy) for K Nolan (40).

Referee: Dave O’Connell (Glen Rovers).

Read More

St Finbarr's cruise past Glen Rovers into Cork camogie semi-final

Quarter-finals (to be played next weekend):

Killeagh v Inniscarra.

Sarsfields v Courcey Rovers.

Seandún v St Catherine’s.

St Finbarr’s bye to semi-final.

More in this section

Hungary v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly Chiedozie Ogbene one of five Cork players included in Ireland squad
Kerry v Cork - EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final Keith Ricken a strong candidate to take over as Cork senior football manager
Cathal Heffernan 7/9/2021 Colin O'Brien names four Cork City players in Ireland U17 squad
cork camogie
Cork City's Josh Honohan included in Ireland U21 squad

Cork City's Josh Honohan included in Ireland U21 squad

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more