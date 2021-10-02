Cork City FC Women fall to 2-0 defeat away to Athlone

Athlone Town 2 Cork City 0

DEFEAT in the Midlands for Cork City FC Women in the National League against Athlone Town on Saturday night.

This result saw Athlone overtake City in the league table, as the home side produced a spirited showing.

Coming into this clash off the back of an impressive victory over DLR Waves, City commenced this particular contest in determined fashion.

Shaunagh McCarthy went on a driving run towards the box with 10 minutes on the clock, but her cross was blocked down well. City had a great chance to go into the lead a few minutes later from an indirect free kick, while from a corner which was headed down by Becky Cassin, Ciara McNamara fired just over the crossbar from close range.

Although Athlone were battling hard to forge an opening, City continued to look threatening when they moved forward. The away side were pressing up high on the Athlone defence, giving them little time in possession.

Just past the half-hour mark, Lauren Singleton floated in a good cross towards the direction of Laura Shine, but the Athlone keeper was able to get in front of her and gather.

However, Athlone took the lead with 35 minutes played on the clock. A fine long-range effort from outside the box from Laoise O'hAodha hit the net off the underside of the crossbar.

Athlone got a second goal on the stroke of halftime. Roisin Molloy raced onto the end of a neat through-ball before finishing coolly.

Despite a promising start generally, City knew they had it all to do to turn things around in the second half and overturn the two-goal deficit.

City had an opportunity to peg a goal back on 52 minutes. Shine was on hand to pass into the path of Dring inside the box who threatened with a low strike on the turn.

Shine then shot from distance but it was saved well by Abbiegayle Ronayne.

At the other end, Athlone had a good chance just shy of the hour mark, through a well-struck Kellie Brennan effort.

City had another opportunity on 65 minutes when McCarthy's cross was flicked on by Dring to Shine, but an Athlone defender was to slide in and block.

Shine was unable to steer another effort goalward, after being picked out by a cross from McCarthy.

Cork kept trying to push for a goal that could ensure a grandstand finish but Athlone continued to battle away and went close on 77 minutes.

Emily Corbet’s long-range strike came back off the crossbar but it mattered little as the hosts had the game wrapped up.

Laura Hynes (Athlone) tackles Cork City's Sarah McKevitt. Picture: Hany Marzouk

ATHLONE TOWN: Abbiegayle Ronayne; Fiona Owens, Chole Flynn, Muireann Devaney, Kellie Brennan, Laurie Ryan, Roisin Molloy, Aoife Haran, Laoise O’hAodha, Jessica Hennessey, Lucy Jane Grant.

Subs: Ava Dolan for O’hAodha, Emily Corbet for Haran (both 62).

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy; Nathalie O’Brien, Danielle Burke, Ciara McNamara, Christina Dring, Shaunagh McCarthy, Laura Shine, Becky Cassin, Tiffany Taylor, Eva Mangan, Lauren Singleton.

Subs: Sarah McKevitt for Burke, Lauren Walsh for Singleton (both h-t), Riona Crowley for McNamara (67), Kate O’Donovan for O’Brien (75).