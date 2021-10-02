St Finbarr's cruise past Glen Rovers into Cork camogie semi-final

St Finbarr's 2-21 Glen Rovers 2-12

ST Finbarr's were in control from the outset in their SE Systems Senior Championship clash at Castle Road on Saturday and now advance straight to the semi-final, after getting a quarter-final bye.

Five points separated the sides three minutes into injury time when Ciara Hurley brought off a fine save and Eimear Hurley doubled for a cracker of a goal at the other end to put the outcome to bed for a well-deserved victory.

St Finbarr's were the far more balanced side with strength in every line and are now strong favourites to take this year’s senior title.

While they had many strong performances, Orlaith Cahalane was the standout, causing big problems for the hour, to the point that the Glen put their most influential outfield player Lauren Callanan back to mark her, despite trailing by seven points. It didn't pay off.

The Glen will rue some poor wides in the opening half that would have put kept them competitive to the break but they allowed the Barrs to stretch their lead. When Callanan scored a brilliant individual goal on 24 minutes, two Gemma O’Connor points, one from play, almost wiped it out within a minute.

The Barrs' spread of seven scorers compared with four for the Glen and just 2-3 coming from play for the latter was the difference.

Defensively Meabh Cahalane and Lynda O’Connell were in control, with the Glen making little headway down the right wing in the opening half until they switched Katie Walsh over and it improved matters a little but not enough.

The game was tipped to be a cracker, but it failed to live up to those expectations, which often happens. It lacked excitement throughout and there were too many stoppages, but the Barrs won’t mind.

It was a strong all-round performance, the most balanced Barrs side in a long time, and their thoughts now turn to the semi-final on the weekend of October 16.

Scorers for St Finbarr's: G O’Connor 0-10 (0-9 f), EW Barrett 1-2, K McCarthy 0-4, E Hurley 1-0, S McCartan, O Cahalane 0-2 each, E Olden 0-1.

Glen Rovers: D Luby 1-9 (0-9 f), L Callanan 1-0, E Murphy 0-2, L Cunningham 0-1.

ST FINBARR'S: C Hurley; S Punch, A Egan, G Cahalane; L O’Connell, A O’Neill, C Golden; M Cahalane, A Shannon; E Olden, G O’Connor, S McCartan; E W Barrett, K McCarthy, O Cahalane.

Sub: E Hurley for E Olden (49).

GLEN ROVERS: L O’Riordan; C Martin, K Falvey, A O’Rourke; L O’Sullivan, M Browne, M Hyde; L Callanan, L Cunningham; E Murphy, N O’Riordan, T McCarthy; A Wallace, D Luby, K Walsh.

Subs: J Hosford for C Martin (35), E Akinouli for N O’Riordan (40).

Referee: F Ó Murchú (Valley Rovers).