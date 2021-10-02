Cork camogie: Kathlyn Sheehan hits nine points from play as Sars beat Ballygarvan

Sarsfields 1-17 Ballygarvan 0-12

THE brilliant point-scoring of Kathlyn Sheehan was what drove Sarsfields to victory in a highly competitive game against Ballygarvan in Castle Road on Saturday.

Trailing 0-8 to 0-6 at the break but with the wind at their backs for the second half, Sarsfield’s forward division created better space and Sheehan picked off some fantastic points from all angles. Lucy Allen put paid to any hopes Ballygarvan had of getting something from the game when she goaled on 59 minutes to stretch Sars’ lead to seven.

Ballygarvan threw everything at hot favourites Sarsfields in the opening half and were more than deserving of their two-point lead at half time. It could have been more but for the fact that they dropped too many balls into the comfortable hands of Molly Lynch.

Sarsfields lined out without Olivia McAllen and Claire Mullins, both injured, but there is no taking away from the competitive nature of Ballygarvan’s approach to this game.

Izzy O’Regan was flying it for Ballygarvan around the middle of the park, often instigator and finisher of great moves. It was hard to keep that going throughout and in the second half while she had to drop back to assist ball forward, her presence up front was missed.

Sinead Lyons, the tremendous Ballygarvan servant that is Catriona Kelly, and Michaela Buckley were strong as Ballygarvan made all the running.

Hollie Herlihy started well, and Sarah Ahern made a point-blank save from her on twenty-six minutes. It was a hard-fought, compact game with little given from either side and referee Diarmuid Kirwan playing his part in letting it flow.

It was going to take a huge effort from Ballygarvan to maintain such work rate in the second half as the wind grew stronger. Tara Crowley got the first score but the class of the stylish Sars forwards stepped up.

The game was more open, space was found and with it, Kathlyn Sheehan picked off three points inside three minutes. Saoirse Desmond and Catriona Kelly (f) swapped scores before it became the Sheehan show again, three points and one from Orlaith Mullins as Sars began to pull away, four points now the gap.

Molly Kelleher and Michaela Buckley struck either side of Sheehan’s eighth point, before Sheehan struck her ninth. When Lucy Allen goaled a minute later Sars were on their way to a quarter-final.

Sarsfields' Ciara Irwin wins possession ahead of Ballygarvan's Molly Kelleher. Picture: David Keane.

Scorers for Sarsfields: K Sheehan 0-9, L Allen 1-2, S Desmond 0-2, H Herlihy, C Casey (f), O Mullins C Lynch 0-1 each.

Ballygarvan: I O’Regan 0-3, C Kelly 0-2 (0-1 f), C O’Sullivan, T Crowley, M Buckley 0-2 each, M Kelleher 0-1.

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; T Elliot, K Barry, G Cashman; C Irwin, N O’Callaghan, E Casey; C Casey, E Murphy; H Hollie, M Mullins, R O’Mahony; K Sheehan, L Allen, S Desmond.

Subs: O Mullins for M Mullins (31), A McNamara for C Casey (50), C Lynch and E Woods for R O’Mahony and S Desmond (60).

BALLYGARVAN: S Ahern; S Lyons, S Wynne, E O’Regan; L Kennefick, C O’Leary, K Dorney; A Moynihan, I O’Regan; M Buckley, C O’Sullivan, C Kelly; M Kelleher, E Ryan, T Crowley.

Subs: L Murphy for K Dorney (36), C Keohane and L Casey for C Kelly and T Crowley (60), S O’Donovan for C O’Sullivan (62).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Éire Óg).