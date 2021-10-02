Rebel Óg Minor Hurling: Shandrum hold off Fermoy to reach P2 county final

Shandrum 1-15 Fermoy 1-9

SHANDRUM will face Kiltha Óg in the Rebel Óg P2 Minor Hurling final after a victory on home soil on Saturday.

The Newtownshandrum-Dromina combination were the better team once they settled against a physical Fermoy outfit, with Kieran Murphy, Eoin O'Mahony and Stephen Minihane hitting the key scores.

Also to the fore for Shandrum were Tom McCarthy, Bill Collins, Eoin O'Connor and the Troy brothers, while Fermoy's James O'Brien, Brian Shanahan, Killian Fitzpatrick and Brendan Daly impressed too.

The physically stronger Fermoy side started well. Noah Sherwood opened their account. Kieran Murphy levelled from a free. Gradually the winners got to terms. They hit the front in the 11th minute by Murphy free.

Ciaran Cloney levelled for Fermoy but the hosts finished the first quarter well having points by Murphy (free) and Minihane as they led 0-4 to 0-2 at the first water break.

Good play on the resumption by the impressive Rory Troy led to a great point by Minihane. and Shandrum had a goal by Eoin O'Mahony after good play again by Murphy and Minihane.

Fermoy had four wides in quick succession before scores from O'Mahony and Murphy opened up a considerable lead: 1-7 to 0-2.

Cillian Quinn, Shandrum, bursting past Fermoy players Niall Cloney, Colm Carroll, Brendan Daly and Liam Cronin. Picture: Dan Linehan

In the dying moments of the first half, Brendan Daly pointed a Fermoy free but they'd a costly tally of 11 wides.

For the second half, Fermoy moved Daly to midfield with Killian Fitzpatrick going to full-forward, where he won two frees, one a penalty but Daly's strike went over.

Eoin O'Connor did well for the winners in this period, while O'Mahony soloed through and placed Troy who made it 1-10 to 0-5.

Fitzpatrick, with a long-range free, kept Fermoy in touch while points by Daly and Fitzpatrick got the lead back to six: 1-11 to 0-8.

Murphy then responded with a massive long-range free 1-12 to 0-8, and Fitzpatrick converted another for Fermoy just before the water break, 1-12 to 0-9.

In the final quarter Fermoy through caution to the wind but the Shandrum defence held firm.

Fermoy had a late goal by Niall Cloney after good play by Darragh O'Brien. The winners added three late points that saw them through to a county final against Kiltha Óg in two weeks.

Scorers for Shandrum: K Murphy 0-7 (0-6 f), E O'Mahony 1-3, S Minihane 0-2, C Dunne, Robert Troy, C Quaid 0-1 each.

Fermoy: B Daly 0-4 (0-3 f, 0-1 pen), N Cloney 1-0, K Fitzpatrick 0-3 (0-2 f, 0-1 65), N Sherwood, C Cloney 0-1 each.

SHANDRUM: D O'Connell; S O'Leary, T McCarthy, D O'Riordan; Rory Troy, B Collins, P Twohill; E O'Connor, Robert Troy; C Quinn, E O'Mahony, C Quaid; K Murphy, S Minihane, S O'Riordan.

Subs: J Murphy for S Minihane, C O'Brien for P Twohill, C Dunne for J Murphy.

FERMOY: S Coughlan; J Lonergan, J O'Brien, C Carroll; D O'Brien, B Shanahan, N Cloney; K Fitzpatrick, L Cronin; J Murray, N Sherwood, B Daly; P O'Flynn, T Mahon, C Cloney.

Subs: C Ivory for T Mahon, K Bratchford for C Cloney, C Murphy for N Sherwood.

Referee: Colm Maher (Buttevant).