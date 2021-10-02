Rebel Óg Minor Hurling: Ahern and Leahy help Kiltha Óg pip Kinsale in P2 semi

Kiltha Óg 0-20 Kinsale 1-15

KILTHA Óg have qualified for the Rebel Óg Premier 2 Minor Hurling final coming from six points down late in the first half against Kinsale to win by two in a cracking game in Dungourney.

Both sides shared six points in the opening 12 minutes. The hosts opened the scoring inside a minute with a point from Oran Sweetnam before a super reply from James Murphy levelled up the game.

Cork star Jack Leahy scored two frees for the hosts before Kinsale’s David O’Leary scored from placed ball before a sublime score from Gearoid Kearney after a 70 yards sprint upfield.

The deadlock was broken in the 17th minute when Kinsale half-back David Looney won a loose ball on the left, raced 40 yards up the line before firing a rocket to the top of the Kiltha Óg net putting his side into a 1-4 to 0-5 lead at the water break.

Kinsale kicked on with a 19th minute Looney point and Kris and Kian O’Callaghan chipped in with points of their own to extend the lead out to six. Further points from Looney and Paul Graham was matched with two Jack Leahy frees.

Points were shared by Graham & Kiltha Óg captain John Ahern meant the Carrigdhoun side led 1-10 to 0-8 at the short whistle.

Points from Leahy from play, Ahern with a pair of frees and a long-range Colin Murphy score saw the margin reduced to one at the start of the second half.

Kinsale stopped that rot with a Ben Loughane point in the 39th minute. Points were shared over the next ten minutes of the third quarter, a John Ahern free and a Jack Leahy point cancelled out with a pair of David O’Leary frees saw the visitors lead at the second-half water break.

Kiltha Óg turned that one-point deficit into a one-point lead in a matter of minutes with a fifth point from John Ahern before a Billy McCann point sent the hosts into the lead for the first time since the second minute.

Ahern stuck three points from placed ball over the bar to lead by two points starting injury time. Kinsale did have chances to led and level the game in injury time with a Cathal O’Leary shot stopped by Paul Flynn while a Kian O’Callghan shot from midfield fell short and stopped short of going over the crossbar.

Jack Leahy sealed the hosts' place in the final with a 65th-minute point where they face Shandrum in the decider on Monday, October 18 at 6.15pm in Pairc Uí Rinn.

Scorers for Kiltha Óg: J Leahy 0-9 (0-6 f); J Ahern 0-8 (0-7 f); O Sweetnam, C Murphy, B McCann 0-1 each.

Kinsale: D O’Leary 0-6 (0-5 f); D Looney 1-2; P Graham 0-2; J Murphy, G Kearney, Kris O’Callaghan, Kian O’Callaghan, B Loughane 0-1 each.

KILTHA ÓG: P Flynn; R Harney, P Daly, S Morgan; D Lynch, S Geany, C Murphy; D Leahy, S Ryan; B McGann, J Ahern (c), C O’Callaghan; C Murphy, O Sweetnam, J Leahy.

KINSALE: S O’Callaghan (c); C Looney, D Nolan, C Fitzpatrick; G Kearney, Kris O’Callaghan, D Looney; B Loughane, Kian O’Callaghan; J Murphy, P Graham, C O’Leary; D O’Leary, T O’Callaghan, F Aherne.

Sub: C Sheehan for J Murphy (58).

Referee: Paudie Kearney (Killeagh).