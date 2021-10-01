Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 09:50

Cork camogie: Killeagh beat Douglas but injury causes game to be called early

Huge statement of intent from the East Cork outfit, who led throughout
Killeagh's Aoife Walsh and Ballygarvan's Rachel Crowley last season. Picture: Gavin Browne

Mary Newman

Killeagh 2-17 Douglas 0-8 

AN injury to a Douglas player with 12 minutes remaining in this SE Systems senior championship game in CIT brought a premature end to a contest with Killeagh leading 2-17 to 0-8. 

After a lengthy stoppage, while the player was attended to and awaited the arrival of an ambulance, Douglas conceded the game.

It was a huge statement of intent from a focused Killeagh as they brushed aside the challenge of a young Douglas side who found the going hard in the opening 30 minutes.

They improved immensely in the second half and battled to the finish.

Inside 20 seconds of the throw-in, Killeagh hit the front with Stephanie Beausang first timing a ground shot to the net.

Pamela Mackey responded pointing from an acute angle to get Douglas on the scoreboard and giving it everything they had Douglas stayed with Killeagh for a spell. 

Jess O’Shea and Anna Murphy exchanged points but despite winning possession, Douglas failed to make headway against a well-marshalled Killeagh rear guard.

With O’Shea leading their attack, Killeagh took a grip on the contest. A goal from O’Shea on 10 minutes was followed up with points from Stephanie Beausang, Chloe Sigerson, and Hannah Looney.

At the first water break, it was 2-7 to 0-2 in Killeagh's favour.

On the restart, they continued to hold the upper hand and with Sigerson cutting a sideline ball over the bar which yielded two points they were 2-14 to 0-4 in front Katriona Mackey and Mairead Mulrooney on target for Douglas.

A much-improved performance from Douglas in the second half saw them match Killeagh score for score, with Killeagh adding five to Douglas' four before the game was brought to its premature conclusion.

Scorers for Killeagh: J O’Shea 1-6, C Sigerson 0-5 (0-2 f, 0-2 sl), S Beausang 1-1, H Looney 0-3, R Sheehan, C Harney 0-1 each.

Douglas: K Mackey 0-5 (0-3 f), P Mackey, A Murphy, M Mulrooney 0-1 each.

KILLEAGH: KM Cullinane; E Treacy, A Walsh, N O’Keeffe; C Daly, L Treacy, L McEvoy; H Looney, C Barry; C Harney, C Sigerson, R Sheehan; J O’ Shea, R Fogarty, S Beausang.

Subs: N Walsh for Barry (35), K Ahern for R Fogarty (44), AM O’Connor for C Harney (50).

DOUGLAS: J Kavanagh; J Donegan, A Curtin, J O’Rourke; C Nason, P Mackey, L O’Brien; M Mulrooney, K Holland; R Sheehan, A Murphy, K Mackey; E MacAndrew, E Kavanagh, A Walsh.

Subs: S Mulrooney for J Donegan (inj 16), D Harrington for A Walsh (29), J Leo for E McAndrew (29), J O’Mahony for A Murphy (44).

Referee: Michael O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).

