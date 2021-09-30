Young Cork camogie players shine at U12 Camán Festival

THE sun shone in Castle Road on Saturday at the Cork County U12 Caman Festival.

U12 camogie players were out in force showing off their skills and enjoying participating on what was a huge day for Cork camogie and its clubs.

The main focus of the Camán Camogie Festivals is fun for all players and to give them all a chance to play and gain game experience without any competitive pressures.

With the provincial and national Caman days out on hold for this year again Cork Camogie Development Officer Esther O’Leary got working and organising and issued invites to all the Cork clubs to row in and get involved with a Cork Caman Festival.

The response was overwhelming and so began the task of co-coordinating it all and it was wonderful to see 41 teams taking part with 750 girls playing from 9.30am to when the last ball was struck at 2pm.

The Cork Camogie grounds and Cork College’s pitches were in operation and each pitch was divided into four pitches with each team allocated a two-hour slot in advance. The day was divided into two slots 9.30am to 11.30am and 12pm to 2pm to ensure there was plenty of space for the first groups to be completed before the second groups arrived for movement in a safe environment.

The event was played under the Go Games ethos and rules with no scorekeeping, no league tables or competitiveness it was just simply turn up and play away.

Matches were 15 minutes each with no half times so the teams played through. In the section where there were four teams the games were 20 minutes long ensuring every player got plenty of time.

To help make the running of the day smooth each club brought a referee and they also enjoyed and got into the spirit of the day.

It was rolling subs throughout and all clubs ensured they matched up with their opponents to ensure everybody took part. Fun, enjoyment and development was certainly the goals of the day and this was certainly achieved.

Huge praise must go to Esther O’Leary who organised the whole event and she expressed huge thanks to Rory Fahy from the Tracton club who was a wonderful help.

She also had great assistance from six U16 camogie players from the Blackrock club who acted as stewards and the Cork Camogie Board who were on hand to help out.

Huge congratulations to Cork Camogie and to the clubs and young players who made the Camán Camogie Festival day one to remember.