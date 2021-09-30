Dohenys fly high: 'We haven’t won many championship in recent years'

DOHENYS senior football manager Declan O’Dwyer was a happy man following his side’s six-point win against O’Donovan Rossa following their SAFC Round 2 clash in Drimoleague last Sunday.

The Dohenys produced a barnstorming performance in the second half which secured a deserved win on a full-time scoreline of 0-17 to 0-11.

O’Dwyer was thrilled with the clinical nature of their display. “It was a great win. The whole team played very well. It was a huge win.”

The sides were level at half-time at five points apiece following a cagey opening half, during which both sides missed a plethora of chances.

Dohenys, however, started the second half in blistering fashion as they struck three points in quick succession through Colm O’Shea, Mark Buckley, and Fionn Herlihy.

Midway during the second half, they kicked seven successive points which propelled them to victory.

“The start of the second half was key. The start of the second half won the game for us. The players came out firing. Colm O’Shea, Mark Buckley, and Fionn got three great points which gave us momentum. Colm O’Shea has been a great addition to our panel. He has a great head on him and he played very well.”

He was keen to recognise his entire squad of players who all contributed immensely to such an impressive win. “Every player excelled. The victory was built on our defence. They were outstanding against a good Skibb forward line. Our aim was not to concede any goals which would give us a good platform to win. The work rate from the players was amazing.”

Dohenys required victory against the Rossas to maintain their hopes of reaching the knockout stages following their defeat against Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh in the first round. He acknowledged there was huge pressure on them coming into the game.

There was absolutely huge pressure on us coming into the game. We were huge underdogs. We haven’t won many championship games over recent years so this win is a huge monkey off our backs.

“We had a meeting and a chat after the Ballingeary game. We had 13 players involved in our hurlers' win against Clonakilty recently which gave the club a boost.”

All four teams in the group can still reach the knockout stages. Bandon lead the group on three points, while Dohenys and Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh have two apiece. The Rossas have one point entering the final round of games.

Declan is looking forward to their next game against Bandon. “It is very exciting. The format is great. This win will give us confidence.”