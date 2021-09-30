Na Piarsaigh footballers on track after impressive win over Newmarket

NA PIARSAIGH’S intermediate footballers were impressive seeing off Newmarket in Mourneabbey last Saturday, and no one was happier than the team’s manager Alan Daly.

The lead tactician was not only thrilled with the result, but also his side’s spirit, application, and dedication to the task at hand — particularly considering the short lead-in time his side had to prepare for this round 2 clash.

“We dug this one out,” Daly said at the finish. “It really is difficult for the dual clubs — for us it is six games in seven weeks.

“We didn’t even kick a football since the round 1 loss to Castletownbere. Last Wednesday night we didn’t even have a goalkeeper. We searched through the team and got one of the lads to do it — he did it for the team and did it well.”

The side’s stand-in ’keeper wasn’t the only one to stand up for the city side — something that pleased, but didn’t surprise Daly.

“All these lads did it for each other, the black and amber and the crest, and I can’t ask any more from them.

“All I ask of any fella is that, when they get back to the car park, they have nothing more to give and today I can say that is the case.”

Na Piarsaigh didn’t start the game in Mourneabbey well and struggled to get their hands on the ball early. However, that really didn’t surprise the man charged with bringing his side into the knockout stages of this season’s competition.

“I kind of expected that. We played with the breeze, with the elements, to make sure we stayed in the game.

“We are never that far away and only lost to Castletownbere by four points and had our chances.

“We have a system of play that is to keep ourselves in it and what we really have is just a great bunch of boys that I just can’t complain about.

“When we call them, they come up. It is an excellent bunch of lads and a credit to this club.”

The win over Newmarket has buried the opening day defeat to Castletownbere, with a win in their final game over Aghada now enough to make the quarter-finals.

“It will be a huge game for us against Aghada. We played them two years ago and beat them by a point after extra time, so that shows that, when we put our minds to it, we can be as formidable as anyone.

We are a dual club but, in this team, the fellas that play both give all they can and that is all we can ask.

“All I say to fellas is you are playing for the club — regardless of grade or code — and on that score they all deliver,” he concluded.