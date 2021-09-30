Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 07:35

Na Piarsaigh footballers on track after impressive win over Newmarket

PIFC win over Aghada next month will send the city outfit into the last six
Na Piarsaigh footballers on track after impressive win over Newmarket

Midfielder Alan Hogan, Na Piarsagh gets to the ball ahead of Sean O'Leary, Bantry Blues. Picture: Larry Cummins

Diarmuid Sheehan

NA PIARSAIGH’S intermediate footballers were impressive seeing off Newmarket in Mourneabbey last Saturday, and no one was happier than the team’s manager Alan Daly.

The lead tactician was not only thrilled with the result, but also his side’s spirit, application, and dedication to the task at hand — particularly considering the short lead-in time his side had to prepare for this round 2 clash.

“We dug this one out,” Daly said at the finish. “It really is difficult for the dual clubs — for us it is six games in seven weeks.

“We didn’t even kick a football since the round 1 loss to Castletownbere. Last Wednesday night we didn’t even have a goalkeeper. We searched through the team and got one of the lads to do it — he did it for the team and did it well.”

The side’s stand-in ’keeper wasn’t the only one to stand up for the city side — something that pleased, but didn’t surprise Daly.

“All these lads did it for each other, the black and amber and the crest, and I can’t ask any more from them.

“All I ask of any fella is that, when they get back to the car park, they have nothing more to give and today I can say that is the case.”

Na Piarsaigh didn’t start the game in Mourneabbey well and struggled to get their hands on the ball early. However, that really didn’t surprise the man charged with bringing his side into the knockout stages of this season’s competition.

“I kind of expected that. We played with the breeze, with the elements, to make sure we stayed in the game.

“We are never that far away and only lost to Castletownbere by four points and had our chances.

“We have a system of play that is to keep ourselves in it and what we really have is just a great bunch of boys that I just can’t complain about.

“When we call them, they come up. It is an excellent bunch of lads and a credit to this club.”

The win over Newmarket has buried the opening day defeat to Castletownbere, with a win in their final game over Aghada now enough to make the quarter-finals.

“It will be a huge game for us against Aghada. We played them two years ago and beat them by a point after extra time, so that shows that, when we put our minds to it, we can be as formidable as anyone.

We are a dual club but, in this team, the fellas that play both give all they can and that is all we can ask.

“All I say to fellas is you are playing for the club — regardless of grade or code — and on that score they all deliver,” he concluded.

More in this section

Talking points from the Cork club football championships Talking points from the Cork club football championships
Premier SFC: UCC footballers battle back to defeat Muskerry Premier SFC: UCC footballers battle back to defeat Muskerry
Dohenys fly high: 'We haven’t won many championship in recent years' Dohenys fly high: 'We haven’t won many championship in recent years'
cork gaa
Cathal Heffernan 7/9/2021

Colin O'Brien names four Cork City players in Ireland U17 squad

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more