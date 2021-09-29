Bandon can progress in SAFC if they avoid defeat to Dohenys

BANDON claimed the two points on offer on Saturday in Group A of the Bons Secours SAFC when they defeated Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh by 1-10 to 1-9 but their manager, Colm Aherne, was left frustrated by the way his side faded out after being so impressive for 40 minutes.

They didn’t score thereafter, and two black cards saw them play the last quarter with 14 men as they just about held on to leave their destiny in their own hands going into the final round of matches.

“It was dreadful stuff out of us in the second half after a great first half. We lost our shape, lost our discipline with the two silly black cards; or option taking was desperate, as was our shot selection and I couldn’t think of anything positive to take out of the second half.

“Maybe fatigue is setting in because of playing four weeks on the trot. That has to be taken into account, but it’s very frustrating when you know that there’s a much better performance than that in them.

“Everything that we spoke about and worked on before the game they did to a tee in the first half.

“We’ll have to speak to them now and see what happened, maybe I’m being too harsh on them. Ballingeary had a nice two-week break while we’d two weeks of hurling — two very hard games — but I thought we just fell apart completely in the second half.”

Though they didn’t score, Bandon had plenty of chances going down the stretch but just weren’t able to convert them. This in itself shows that though the inspiration was missing, there was no shortage of perspiration, and when that foundation is in place, a team is always going somewhere.

“I couldn’t fault our work rate, it was excellent, and it is great to get the win but it’s just very frustrating when you put in a second-half performance like that, and you know that there’s way more in them.

We’ve Doheny’s next, another west Cork derby, we drew last year so I’m sure it will be just as tight this year.”

Sometimes it’s hard to put things in perspective, particularly in the aftermath of a tough championship game, but Aherne was able to look at the bigger picture and recognise how far his side has come since winning the Junior county in 2016.

“It’s not that long ago that Ballingeary gave us the biggest lesson in football that we ever got in our first year up Intermediate.

“They beat us by 23 points in the Tom Creedon Cup so that shows how far we’ve come in the space of five years. But we’re still there, and we’re still fighting and we’ll enjoy the week off.”

The group is delicately poised, with Bandon on three points, Dohenys and Ballingeary on two apiece and Skibb on one, before the last round on October 17.