AUL: Brian Cotter hits two goals as UCC beat Banteer

UCC 2 CFC Banteer 0

UCC’S Brian Cotter helped his side to all three points after grabbing a brace in their 2-0 victory over CFC Banteer in League 1 at the Farm over the weekend.

Unfortunately, the game itself did not live up to the expected level we thought it would do on the build-up to this game.

Both sides found it extremely difficult to control the ball and for long periods in the action, we saw so many passages of play breaking down due to inaccurate passing and over the 90 minutes, both keepers really had very little to do as chances were few and far between.

To be fair to both sides, the swirling windy conditions certainly did not help the situation.

For the students, it was a big three points in their first league outing and in the overall scheme of things for them, they now have three wins from three which includes two good cup victories also.

With just minutes in, Eoin Heaney was in the right place to get his body in the way to stop an effort from Timmy Murphy reaching Eoin O’Donnell.

A neat through ball then from Paudie Ryan plays in Chris Taylor, but Eoin O’Donnell stood up to the challenge when he produced a decent block.

At the other end, Jamie Kiniry was accorded time to turn, but his final effort on goal never really bothered Jordan Corkery.

And after Brian Cotter fired wide from 25 yards, Tomas McAuliffe was in the right place to deal with a cross from Cotter that was destined for the head of the lurking Aidan Kelly.

But, what a chance fell for CFC Banteer when Timmy Murphy’s cross reached Tadgh Murphy, but the midfielder headed wide of a gaping target.

And when Mark O’Leary’s corner ball was cleared, Darragh Halloran tried his luck from 25 yards out, but was off-course.

Banteer's Timmy Murphy gets his pass away despite the close attention of UCC's Michael Connolly. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Michael Connolly won good possession on the left before trying to reach the available Aidan Kelly with what looked like an accurate cross, but Jordan Corkery showed a safe pair of hands in the nick of time to save the day for Banteer.

The final action in what was pretty much a mundane 45 minutes was Eoin O’Donnell grabbing hold of Paudie Ryan’s effort from 25 yards.

The students started brightly as the second half took off with Michael Connolly bringing Jordan Corkery into action to save from his low effort.

And when Cotter’s intended pass for Michael Connolly bounces back off the striker, Mark O’Leary was in a good position but rifled disappointingly over.

Play switched to the other end with Tadgh Murphy lifting a lovely ball into space for Chris Taylor, but he fails to make contact with the goal in sight.

The first goal arrived on 76 minutes when Mark O’Leary picked out Brian Cotter who slotted home with ease and hand UCC the advantage.

Another chance fell for the students soon afterwards when Connolly knocked it on to the available Mark O’Leary, but the midfielder blasted wide of the target.

UCC were to double their advantage with great credit going to Dave Twomey who chased down what looked like a hopeless ball, but after out-muscling the Banteer defender, he grabbed possession before looking up to find Brian Cotter with an accurate pass for the midfielder to guide home on 84 minutes.

Banteer refused to be bowed and Paudie Ryan found Chris Taylor available to his right and after seeing an opportunity, the visitor’s striker unleashed a decent effort that forced Eoin O’Donnell to leap to his left and push away to safety.

But, as Banteer tried to press forward, UCC came so close to grabbing a third when Conor Kavanagh was unlucky to see his stinging effort flash narrowly over from Mark O’Leary’s pass.

UCC's captain Dave Hogan (right) with CFC Banteer's Timmy Murphy, accompanied by referee Stephen Moore.

The final action in the game then sees Paudie Ryan miscuing after the ball seemed to have bounced kindly for him near the edge of the box.

UCC: Eoin O’Donnell, Darragh Halloran, Damien Prendergast, Eoin Heaney, Dave Hogan, Mark O’Leary, Brian Cotter, Jamie Kiniry, Michael Connolly, Aidan Kelly, Andreas Senfter.

Subs: Matthew Gibson and Eoin Forde for Andreas Senfter and Damien Prendergast (67), Eoin Davis for Aidan Kelly (69), Conor Kavanagh for Jamie Kiniry (78), Dave Twomey for Michael Connolly (80).

CFC BANTEER: Jordan Corkery, Nicky Barrett, Niall Kearney, Cathal O’Donoghue, Tomas McAuliffe, Tadgh Murphy, Robert Stack, Timmy Murphy, Chris Taylor, Dylan McCarthy, Paudie Ryan.

Subs: Kevin McCarthy for Dylan McCarthy (69), Shane McSweeney Tadgh Murphy (85).

Referee: Stephen Moore.