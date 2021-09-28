Wilson: Newcestown must improve to go further in Premier SFC

Newcestown manager Tom Wilson was satisfied with the result if not the performance as they came through their West Cork derby with Carbery Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Despite scoring just twice in the second half, Newcestown came out on the right side of a 0-9 to 0-8 scoreline to keep their knockout hopes alive. With both clubs having lost in the opening round, Newcestown to Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers to Éire Óg, it was all riding on this and Newcestown will now face Éire Óg in what is effectively a quarter-final play-off in two and a half weeks’ time.

Despite playing two thirds of the game with an extra man after Carbery Rangers lost Séamus Hayes to an early red card, Newcestown struggled to take advantage. A 0-7 to 0-5 half-time lead was extended early in the second half but they allowed their Rosscarbery opponents to draw level in the closing stages.

Tadgh Twomey’s late point secured the win to ensure the Éire Óg clash – a week after a hurling joust with Killeagh – will be winner-take-all but Wilson knows that further improvement will be needed.

“We have always found the fourth week to be hard,” he said.

“You’re going four weeks in a row, changing over, changing codes. It’s hard on fellas and we looked it there at times.

“In fairness, a few fellas were flying but, in general, we weren’t driving on. When they went down to 14 men, we didn’t kick on at all.

“We were quite happy at half-time, the wind was going to be with us for the second half, but we got the first score and never kicked on. We got the first score and the last score, that was it. It just wasn’t there today but, look, we’re after coming out of it with a win.

“It’s all about a 50-50 match with Éire Óg, winner takes all.”

Newcestown will hope to have Seán O’Donovan, who missed Sunday’s game, and Gearóid O’Donovan, forced off early, back for that tie. There were some positives for Wilson to take, but he knows that, with numbers tight, it’s important to have as close to a full squad as possible.

“We played some very good football in the first half, down into that wind,” he said.

“We were more than happy at half-time, but we never took advantage.

“At least now there’s no game next week. That week gives you great time to recover. We were without Seán today, he was a huge loss and Gearóid was gone after ten minutes – both of those are top-class players.

“We can’t afford to be short anybody. But, look, we’ll take it.”