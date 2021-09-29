Three goals at Turner's Cross a huge boost for Cork City striker Laura Shine

IT happens so often in football. A striker waits so long to just score one goal again and then suddenly two or even three come along in a single match.

Cork City women’s striker Laura Shine is the latest example of this as she ended a long period without a goal in empathic style as she netted a hat-trick to help her club beat a talented DLR Waves side 4-1 at Turner’s Cross last weekend.

“It was a great feeling to get the hat-trick but I was just happy to score because I hadn’t scored in a good few games.

“All I wanted... I was just going into it just wanting a goal so to get a hat-trick was a bonus.

“It was such a good win for us, we really needed it. We have been building up our performances in recent weeks but we never really pieced everything together.

“But it felt like we finally pieced everything together against DLR Waves and the result shows that.

“For myself, I’m still getting used to senior football. I have only started playing 90 minutes recently as well so I feel like I am still growing into it in the last few games and the goals will really boost my confidence going into the next few games.

I had been thinking about it because a striker’s role is to score and I was getting the shots but they just weren’t going in. For them to go in was unbelievable for me.”

But at just 17 years of age, she is just at the beginning of what promises to be a promising career with plenty of goals.

Shine's performances recently saw her named the Women’s U19 National League of Ireland Player of the Month for August but she was also hoping to take home another prized possession last weekend.

“I got it for a few seconds but then had to give it back!” she said of the match ball she used to notch her first senior treble with City, although it wasn’t her first hat-trick at Turner’s Cross.

“It’s great that we get to play at Turner’s Cross so to get a hat-trick... I actually got a hat-trick here with Wilton, I think it was in an U15 league final, but to get it with Cork City is great,” she added.

But what makes it more admirable is that she put her recent disappointment at not receiving another call up to the Republic of Ireland U19 squad for their camp in Portugal recently behind her with the perfect response to their manager's calls.

“It was disappointing. One of the problems was actually that I wasn’t scoring goals so to get three here proves that I can score goals.

“I think I showed what I can do but I still have a lot to work on,” she concludes.