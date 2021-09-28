Cork City Women know the standard required for rest of the campaign

CORK City Women’s manager Paul Farrell believes his side has set a new benchmark with theirimpressive 4-1 win over DLR Waves at Turner’s Cross on Saturdayafternoon.

A sensational hat-trick from Laura Shine and a neat finish from Becky Cassin was enough to earn City their third win of the season — their second at the Cross — to move them up to seventh in the table after 20 games.

“It was a great performance, it was really, really good,” Farrell told The Echo.

“I just went into the girls after full time and said it but we all said it; ‘That’s the benchmark for games now, that performance.’

That is the standard that we want to set. We obviously can’t keep that up all the time but that is still the attitude that we want them to bring into every game.

“That intensity, that press, that moving of the ball really quickly.

“They said it themselves; ‘That’s the standard’. It was a game that we controlled for large parts and we haven’t been seeing that in games during the season.

“There were games where we were controlling ten, 15 minute periods whereas I think today we controlled it for a large amount.

“We went a goal up against Galway a couple of weeks ago and we dropped out of the game completely (in a 6-1 defeat for City) so we have to give credit where credit is due to the girls.

“They went a goal up, they conceded a couple of minutes after but they still drove on and went at DLR again and hit them with the goals.

“We moved DLR, we looked confident on the ball and we have some very good young players in our squad but they stepped up to the mark.”

One of those was Laura Shine as she overcame her recent disappointment at international level with a treble of finishes to earn her special praise from her boss.

“I’m absolutely delighted for her,” enthused Farrell.

“She has had a tough few weeks with internationals, she was maybe being called up and then not being called up for the last camp with the U19s but she put all that behind her.

“She put it all to the side and put on a performance today that if anyone was looking at it, they will know that she is definitely at the standard for the 19s.

“It was a super performance from her and it couldn’t have happened at a better time for her.

“She’s coming up against a really good senior keeper there and a senior centre-back pairing so to score a hat trick and put on that performance was superb.”