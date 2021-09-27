Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 06:30

Shane Ronayne confirms he's been offered Cork ladies football job

Shane Ronayne is the new Cork ladies football manager. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

MOURNEABBEY manager Shane Ronayne is expected to be ratified as the new Cork senior ladies football manager tonight.

While the Cork LGFA hasn’t officially issued a statement on the matter, Ronayne has confirmed that he has been offered the position and, in principle, has accepted it.

His name was put forward by a selection committee after they held interviews late last week.

The executive of the Cork LGFA board will meet tonight and if they agree to Ronayne taking on the role then it will go before a full board, also tonight, where it is expected his selection as the new manager will be confirmed.

He will take over from Ephie Fitzgerald who led Cork to one All-Ireland title, as well as numerous league and Munster crowns.

Ronayne also confirmed to The Echo that he stepped down from his role as Waterford senior football manager on Friday to pave the way to take up the Cork job.

He brings a wealth of experience to the role and his achievements with Mourneabbey makes him one of the most successful in club coaches in the country.

In the last seven years, he has led them to six county titles, losing out in last year’s final to West Cork.

So far this year they have won the Senior League title and have started their championship campaign with two wins out of two.

As well as county titles Ronayne has also led Mourneabbey to Munster success on six occasions and to the All-Ireland club championship glory twice. In the last seven years, with no All-Ireland last year, they have reached five finals.

Ronayne also led Tipperary ladies footballers to All-Ireland intermediate glory, which saw them return to senior in 2020.

Ronayne said he didn’t want to say any more than confirming he had been offered the job, had accepted it, and had stepped down from his role with Waterford ahead of tonight’s meeting. 

His success as a manager is up there with the best, but he will be well aware that success with Cork is measured in All-Ireland titles. He has hard acts to follow in the late Eamonn Ryan and Fitzgerald, but Ronayne is more than capable of taking Cork to another level in the season ahead.

