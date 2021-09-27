Cork GAA: John Fintan Daly continues to impress with Knocknagree

KNOCKNAGREE manager John Fintan Daly has handed in his CV to the Cork County Board for the vacant senior football manager’s position.

On Sunday in Carrigadrohid, he added another line to an already impressive document when his side qualified for the knockout stages of the SAFC in their first year up from Premier Intermediate.

“All I will say is that I have applied for the job. There’s a process there now, they’ve a lot of good candidates and I’m just there in the queue. I’ve put my CV in, maybe I’ve something to offer, maybe I don’t. It’s up to the county board from here, and that’s all I’ll say.”

The Duhallow side were impressive in their defeat of Bishopstown and looked very assured throughout, particularly in the second half.

“We’re very measured and calm in what we do. We’re a very small village and club. I know I’m repeating myself over and over again, but we’ve had a huge run of success over the past four years. But what you saw out there today comes from hours and hours spent on the training field, it doesn’t happen by chance.

“All I’m thinking about is that we’ve won this game, we’re on a wonderful run of success. Bishopstown, under Diarmuid Vaughan, did a lot of good things today and they tested us and had a few wides that could have been scores.”

Knocknagree were down a few big players such as Anthony O’Connor, Matthew Dilworth and Denis O’Connor but it’s giving new players a chance to shine.

“David Twomey is only 19-years-old, he scored two points and is an outstanding young lad. He’s never played any high level at underage football because he’s with a small club, but he’s applied himself so well and he’s just another example of the younger crew coming through on the conveyor belt.

We’re giving them their chance, we’re playing them when we can and some of them will be playing U21 championship on Monday. This is why I banned hurling in Knocknagree, we’ve too much football to be playing!”

Next up for Knocknagree is a mouth-watering clash against St Michael’s.

“Before a ball was kicked in this championship, St Michael’s were installed as favourites, and they’re still favourites. But we’ve a free shot, I suppose they’ll feel the same way, both teams have won both games.

Knocknagree goalkeeper Pat Doyle works the ball out. Picture: Larry Cummins.

“I’ll say it again though, my big thing after winning last year’s PIFC was not to become a yo-yo team; that we could be at senior football for two months and then drop back to Premier Intermediate because of the way the championship is.

"I just wanted to keep our status for a year, that’s not to say that we’re not ambitious, but we’re delighted, after winning two from two and you can’t ask for more.”