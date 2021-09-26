Cork camogie: Lauren Homan fires Seandún past Newcestown

Seandún 1-17 Newcestown 2-12

SEANDÚN displayed far better teamwork than they did in their opening round when they defeated Newcestown in round three of the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship tie in Castle Road.

Seemingly comfortable at the second water break, leading by eight points, Seandún got the fright of their lives and were made fight all the way for their two-point victory, after Emma Murphy and Collette Desmond hit two goals inside a minute and Aoife O’Sullivan hit a lovely point to bring the gap down to one.

From there, the game became a right battle.

Leaders stand up at that stage and Seandún’s Kathlyn Hickey took control around the middle while Lauren Homan struck a free and lovely point from play to just keep that slight distance between the sides.

The opening half, played in wet and muggy conditions, was a tame enough affair.

With their half-back line on top, Kathlyn Hickey showing plenty of flair and hard work around the middle of the field, and Lauren Homan in scoring form up front, Seandún were full value for their 1-9 to 0-5 half time lead.

Their goal came on 27 minutes when Roísín De Faoite found the net. Collette Desmond was dangerous with ball in hand, but Seandún were smothering out any threat.

Defensively Niamh O’Leary was winning good ball as was Carol Ryan as Seandún enjoyed the majority of possession.

Newcestown won the second half by five points, 2-7 to 0-8, but the halftime gap was too wide.

They gave it everything they had in the last 10 minutes, but Seandún also put in the work and hung on to advance to round four against Éire Óg next Saturday.

Scorers for Seandún: L Homan 0-8 (0-1 f), R De Faoite 1-0, H Ryan 0-3, N Crean 0-3 (0-1 f, 0-1 45), K Hickey 0-2, S Mills 0-1.

Newcestown: C O’Sullivan 0-8 (0-6 f, 0-1 45), E Murphy 1-1, C Desmond 1-0, M O’Donovan, A Sheehan, A O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); E Buckley (do), C Ryan (Blackrock); N O’Connor (Na Piarsaigh); C O’Keeffe (St. Vincents), N O’Leary (Brian Dillons), L McKeogh (Blackrock), K Hickey (Blackrock), M Murphy (do); N Crean (St. Vincents), L Homan (do), H Ryan (Blackrock); E O’Connell (Brian Dillons), R De Faoite (Blackrock), S Mills (Brian Dillons).

Subs: L O’Neill (Bishopstown) for E O’Connell (h-t), M Scannell for R De Faoite (47), R De Faoite for E Buckley (54), A O’Sullivan for N Crean (59).

NEWCESTOWN: O Dineen; S Kelleher, A O’Donovan, A Wilson; E Tarrant, G Ryan, L Whelan; C O’Sullivan, R Hallahan; M Lynch, A Sheehan, M O’Donovan; A O’Sullivan, C Desmond, E Murphy.

Sub: L Jennings for E Tarrant (57).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).